We need to stop glorifying an event that happened a year ago. We shot down a plane , Good work keep on improving and work on your tactics. We keep on obsessing about the little incidents in the past thats why we are left behind.



We could use some good Generals for a change. Alot of them are corrupt and living in their 100 acre farmhouses with little worry about Pakistan. Even the US generals with $1 trillion budget dont live lavishly like our generals do. Time to stop hoarding all the nations wealth and use it for better things

Click to expand...