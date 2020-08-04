/ Register

Pak mediation between Iran, KSA making progress: PM

    The Frontier Post
    August 3, 2020


    ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia had not stopped and was making progress.

    “Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” the prime minister told Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday, according to a report carried by the New York Times on Monday.

    “We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” Qatar-based Al Jazeera also reported Imran Khan as saying, the news report added.
     
    The initial part of this process was not to take part in Yemen war, then install Gen RS in KSA.
     
