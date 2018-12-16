What's new

Pak Marines Forgotten force

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,241
-4
5,470
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Very good video our focus is only on army upgradation but we forget most important force marines who fight in all three battlefields specilaized force but our marines are under armed

When existing weapons such as al khalid apc etxc can be transfered without any more spending and why we have PMSA and coast guard for one work two forces we can eadily transfer PMSA and its ship to marines and their budget as well
Guy sums up very well must see video eye opener imran bhai must see
Guy sums up very well must see video eye opener imran bhai must see
I hope toothless marine should be given upgrading package
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

monitor
The F-22 and F-35 Will Be Obsolete: What Will a Sixth-Generation Fighter Look Like?
Replies
2
Views
1K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Norwegian
Abandoned in life; forgotten in death: Shia minority of Pakistan!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
7K
shuntmaster
shuntmaster
Norwegian
Karachi at standstill as Prince Bilawal comes of age…
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Green Arrow
Green Arrow
Zaheerul Hassan
Indo-US Strategic Dialogues & Regional Stability
Replies
0
Views
914
Zaheerul Hassan
Zaheerul Hassan
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom