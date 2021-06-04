Pak & Kiribati have formally agreed to establish diplomatic relations - MoFA Pakistan

What's new

Pak & Kiribati have formally agreed to establish diplomatic relations

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan and Kiribati, a pacific Island country, establish diplomatic relations
Fri, 4 Jun 2021, 9:50 AM

Pakistan and Kiribati, a pacific Island country, establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, Jun 04 (APP): Pakistan and Kiribati, an island country in the central Pacific Ocean, on Thursday formally established diplomatic relations at a simple ceremony at the Pakistani Mission to the United Nations in New York.
Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, and his Kiribati counterpart Teburoro Tito, signed a joint communiqué to that effect.
“I wish to congratulate the Government and the People of the Kiribati on this historic occasion,” Ambassador Akram wrote on the Twitter.
During the meeting with Ambassador Tito, he said, “we expressed our deep desire for promotion of mutual cooperation through people-to-people contacts; economic and trade relations and exchange of bilateral visits,” pledging to collaborate in various fields including tourism and fisheries.
“We reiterated to work closely at the multilateral fora for advancing common agenda of developing countries, such as Climate Change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and recovery from coronavirus pandemic,” the Pakistani envoy added.The two diplomats also jointly informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the establishment of Pakistan-Kiribati diplomatic relations.The Republic of Kiribati is a group of 33 Pacific Islands and home to almost 119,000 people. The country won independence from the United Kingdom in 1979.Both Pakistan and Kiribati are members of the British Commonwealth as well as the Asia Pacific Group.






@The Eagle @PDF @Hakikat ve Hikmet
@ghazi52 @Imran Khan @GlobalVillageSpace @Bilal Khan (Quwa)
@Vapnope @Foxtrot Alpha

((( Very very active Foreign policy by PTI government . Above Story must be Shared on all Social media handles of Pakistan Defence )))



will help us in UN bodies and some strategic areas as well . Check some small and isolated Red countries who recently oppossed Palestinian resolution while some small Green countries as well even check few Yellow countries, All have one vote so you never know when you need some votes in an important body .
PakFactor

PakFactor

Pakistan Ka Beta said:
@The Eagle @PDF @Hakikat ve Hikmet
@ghazi52 @Imran Khan @GlobalVillageSpace @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Vapnope
I had to zoon is 200x to find this country on google map --
I don't feel this relation is of any strategic importance.
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Clutch said:
I didn't even know what Kiribati was before now...
PakFactor said:
I had to zoon is 200x to find this country on google map --
I don't feel this relation is of any strategic importance.
UN vote of small countries are one just like big countries . May Help in UN bodies votings and some other Strategic areas . Kindly don't downplay everything . We already have Armenia , Israel on opposite side , While we may count India in these as well .
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

El Sidd said:
The climate wars there are known just ignored.

It would practically be gone by 2050
Hareeb said:
یہ کونسی ڈش ہے؟ کہاں سے ملے گی؟
UN vote of small countries are one just like big countries . May Help in UN bodies votings and some other Strategic areas . Kindly don't downplay everything . We already have Armenia , Israel on opposite side , While we may count India in these as well .
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Hareeb said:
یہ کونسی ڈش ہے؟ کہاں سے ملے گی؟
it popped up on youtube at pmo lol
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
UN vote of small countries are one just like big countries . May Help in UN bodies votings and some other Strategic areas . Kindly don't downplay everything . We already have Armenia , Israel on opposite side , While we may count India in these as well .
it's a climate change refugee politics not first Christian state nor Jewish state.
 
Kambojaric

Kambojaric

Good, we should have ties with all sovereign nations regardless of size as the UN GA does not discriminate upon population size.

Further the Pacific Islands are playing an increasingly important role in geopolitics as this traditionally western dominated region is increasingly coming under the influence of Beijing. Until recently Kiribati did not even recognize Beijing as the representative of China but rather had relations with Taiwan instead in that aspect. It is extremely unlikely that Pakistan will be playing any kind of an active role in the region in the foreseeable future but a country of our size should at least have basic relations with countries in regions where geopolitical tensions are likely to rise.
 
