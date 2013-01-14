Pak-Indian Armies hold flag meeting at Poonch Rawalakot

7:05 PM | March 26, 2021According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a brigade commander-level flag meeting was held between Pakistan and Indian armies at Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point to discuss implementation mechanisms as per the understanding.The meeting comes after the recent DGMOs ceasefire Understanding in 2021 under which India and Pakistan armies agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from February 25The discussion was held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.Pakistan and Indian authorities have also expressed their will to address each other’s core issues and concerns for mutually beneficial and sustainable peace.It was reiterated by Pakistan and India that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.Meanwhile, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that another understanding had been carried out in the 2003 agreement for LoC ceasefire.