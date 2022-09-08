Pak, India fall in HDI Rankings, BD forges ahead

Imran Khan said: take it with pinch of salt all BS index Click to expand...

UKBengali said: other data source to cross reference with other data like GDP per capita etc. Click to expand...

Sri Lanka still ranks so high even now that shows the credibility of the listGDP per capita isn't as it wrongly assumes everything in the world costs the same everywhere which is far from reality. Eg if I make around 2000 usd in major US cities I won't even make bare living but if I earn that much in India I can live like a king on that.