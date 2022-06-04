Pak govt APPROVES 6% HIKE in Defense Budget

jus_chillin
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 25, 2020
- 2,270
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
6% hike in defence budget approved | The Express Tribune
The hike, to over Rs1.45 trillion, to meet the needs of the armed forces including enhanced salary requirements
tribune.com.pk
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan