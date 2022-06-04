What's new

Pak govt APPROVES 6% HIKE in Defense Budget

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532943327615668226

6% hike in defence budget approved | The Express Tribune

The hike, to over Rs1.45 trillion, to meet the needs of the armed forces including enhanced salary requirements
Is their maths off?

Gas, oil, electricity prices up and defense budget is also up.

There should be a massive protest here. The defense budget should be reduced by 20% minimum.
 
Bro India is world 6th largest economy. They contribute massively to the world and are not beggars like us.
If you are poor you're poor and useless.
 
6 % is nothing. Hardly covering the inflation.
Proper defense needs atleast a 20 % jump to cover inflation and the international situation.
 
This is been done to make them happy because of not having any performance in 50 days
 

