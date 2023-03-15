What's new

Pak Fuaj that died under General Bajwa & General Asim Munir

Conqueror

Conqueror

FrNvfuZX0A0_eyX


These haunting visuals depict the Pakistan Rangers, once brave defenders of the nation, now reduced to lifeless bodies ready to attack their own people.

Behold their dead faces, and remember that they were once the protectors of Pakistan against its enemies. But now, they have become nothing more than mindless zombies, willing to betray their own people and attack those who once chanted the same slogans they did. This is the tragedy of a once-great army that has surrendered its heart, mind, and will to proven anti-state and anti-Pakistan forces.

The Pakistan Army has killed itself, and we must all bear witness to the destruction wrought by their betrayal.

Pakistan Zindabad. Only Pakistan Zindabad.
:pakistan::pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:


-----
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635773694202253312
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635820968143736834
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

wrong message ...don t be whorez of Nawaz family ...
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

They are going to arrest and take him to court.
So it were courts orders to begin with for a case government is driving through law enforcement .

A lawyer became complainant against retired general amjad.. army didnt do much there.. what they are going to do here.lets see.
 
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

But these guys were on Western and eastern border to fight enemies of Pakistan. And when called they refused to come for security operations for upcoming elections.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Do elections require same # of people as that to capture a man? Or surround an area?
Understand the fact that rangers had been tasked to get involved in Mardum shomari on purpose at this time by government so they thin out on manpower and elections are pushed.
Regardless Imran khan now agrees that provincial elections and general elections should happen at the same time. It was Imran khan blunder to dissolve assemblies u less he did it on purpose to keep running the show and gain more popularity.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Arrest in the evening , walkout next morning. No charges and no more blogs.
Last blog before arrest, nothing since then.... someone silent the freedom of speech.

 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Hes on bail till 18th.
And hes supposed to do visit court on 18th anyway.
So what was the reason for all this ?
Rangers used Expired gas shells.
They beat already injured people.
Used acid mixed water guns.
Might wanna check what has been happening since yesterday on social media.
First attacked 100+ were injured.
2nd Attack lead by Military was more extreme, used rubber bullets in start and than used live bullets
What PTI jawans used in response ? Sticks & stones
Dont Palestinian & Kashmiri kids used that against aggressor.
Since yesterday Pak has became a oppressed state, openly oppressed by its own military.
 
S

SaadH

Correction, they've never defended anyone at the border, India has been running circles around them for the past 70 odd years.
 

