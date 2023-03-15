These haunting visuals depict the Pakistan Rangers, once brave defenders of the nation, now reduced to lifeless bodies ready to attack their own people.



Behold their dead faces, and remember that they were once the protectors of Pakistan against its enemies. But now, they have become nothing more than mindless zombies, willing to betray their own people and attack those who once chanted the same slogans they did. This is the tragedy of a once-great army that has surrendered its heart, mind, and will to proven anti-state and anti-Pakistan forces.



The Pakistan Army has killed itself, and we must all bear witness to the destruction wrought by their betrayal.

Pakistan Zindabad. Only Pakistan Zindabad.

-----