What non sense!



By the time he will reach UN, Israel would have flattened most of Gaza. While these clowns are talking, Biden have supplied Israel 800 million dollar worth of JDAMs to be dropped on the people of Gaza.



Talks without the proper military buildup, diplomacy without the threat of force lurking behind, are just waste of time, infact this will buy more time to Zionits to keep on bombing the people of Gaza.