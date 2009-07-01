Pak Flies Drones Across LoC At Night, Drops AK-47s For Terrorists: J&K Police

crankthatskunk
New Indian propaganda against Pakistan. Accusation of arming the Kashmir freedom movement.
The bogey of Jaish is used once again to make strong enough impact from the propaganda.
Based on specific inputs that weapons were air-dropped by a Pakistani drone at a village at night, Jammu and Kashmir police searched the area.
September 22, 2020
Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines and 90 rounds were seized, the police said.
New Delhi:
Pakistan is using drones to dump weapons like AK-47s across the Line of Control at night, the Jammu and Kashmir police said today, revealing that assault rifles and a pistol had been found at a village in Akhnoor last night. Evidence points to the role of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is involved in major terror attacks including the Pulwama strike, the police said.
Based on specific inputs that weapons were air-dropped by a Pakistani drone at a village in the dead of night, the Jammu and Kashmir police searched the area. Two AK assault rifles, a pistol, three AK magazines and 90 rounds were seized from Zad Sohal village, the police said.
Two consignments of arms and ammunition have been found in Akhnoor, which is around 12 km from the border. The weapons were meant to be handed over to terrorists in the Kashmir Valley, said the police.
"Our initial probe suggests Jaish-e-Mohammed is behind this," said senior Jammu officer Shridhar Patil.
