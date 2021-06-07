What's new

Pak extend heartfelt felicitations to Sweden & Italy - MoFA Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,871
3
5,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
batmannow said:
None of these countries will ever give anything to Pakistan in case of war specially ?
Click to expand...
Both are very friendly towards us . Italy is known arm supplier to Pakistan while Sweden too has provided us many stuffs esp Saab Awacs . Pakistan trade relations with Italy are healthy too .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom