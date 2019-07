1.current acc deficit falling . ( thanks to import curb and expensive dollar)



2.circular debt being managed ( though any gains are offset by dollar hike, the power companies fix their tarrif in USD to hedge against such eventualities)

i can confirm that there is no load shedding anymore, though bills are a bit higher this summer



3. i expect FBR to come to its senses and arrange a settlement with traders over the stupid CNIC issue. there is talk of flat tax and FBR is willing to compromise . stay tuned .





4. finally , NAB has grown a pair and confiscating properties of SS. good



--------------



people here are unfairly attacking me over my economy threads, fair enough, right to abuse me is allowed .



I will however, keep exposing any IMF agenda driven attempts to damage our economy . + im still waiting for PTI econmic planners for a 5 year plan

