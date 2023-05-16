What's new

Pak Drama On Cam: How Imran aide Fawad Chaudhry ran back to court to escape 'abduction'

Published on May 16, 2023 08:16 PM IST
Loading video

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Islamabad High Court premises after PTI leader and former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry ran inside court to evade rearrest.​



😆
 
xyxmt

I have been recently thinking:

"Lanat ho Pakistan pe" this country does not even deserve to exist.
Only thing Pakistanis can do now is to Ask India to free them just like Mujeeb did. it should be broken into 4 or 5 countries.

I am sure this is how BD freedom movement started, this is how people go from Army loving to Army hating and then Enemy of Army....its a slow process can only be done with help of generals like they doing it now....just like they did in BD they started name calling Bangalis and now they have started name calling pashtunes.
 
This is not a joke or a laughing matter. These chaps are literally fighting for their lives in a system that is unfairly stacked against them.

Had it been Sharifs or Zardaris, they would have already made a deal and taken a flight out of Pakistan.

I don't know any of these folks personally, but I feel sorry for what they are being unfairly subjected to through the nonsense that is Pakistan's judicial and law enforcement systems.
 
blain2 said:
This is not a joke or a laughing matter. These chaps are literally fighting for their lives in a system that is unfairly stacked against them.

Had it been Sharifs or Zardaris, they would have already made a deal and taken a flight out of Pakistan.

I don't know any of these folks personally, but I feel sorry for what they are being unfairly subjected to through the nonsense that is Pakistan's judicial and law enforcement systems.
It's an Indian. What did you expect from? They literally wish the deaths of Pakistanis while were too busy trying stabilizing the country. They will destabilize us the second this country gets back on track - by proxy aka dollars for the fifth columnists
 

