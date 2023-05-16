Pak Drama On Cam: How Imran aide Fawad Chaudhry ran back to court to escape 'abduction'

View attachment 930072
ugotta do wat u gotta do...no shame in it..just aks the khassi jarnals
If people coming after you, you supposed to get caught? I don’t even understand the logic of Pakistanis.
Published on May 16, 2023 08:16 PM IST
Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Islamabad High Court premises after PTI leader and former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry ran inside court to evade rearrest.
😆
Had it been Sharifs or Zardaris, they would have already made a deal and taken a flight out of Pakistan.
I don't know any of these folks personally, but I feel sorry for what they are being unfairly subjected to through the nonsense that is Pakistan's judicial and law enforcement systems.