Pak & China signed strategic agreement to investigate & research lithium reserves - Nov 2022

Pakistan and China have signed a strategic agreement to better investigate and research lithium reserves.According to a statement by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, the agreement was signed in Sichuan province.Under the deal both parties will collaborate in the field of research, personnel training and academic exchanges to develop joint research on lithium resources in Pakistan.