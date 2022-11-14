What's new

Pak & China signed strategic agreement to investigate & research lithium reserves - Nov 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
3,041
8
7,521
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan, China sign strategic agreement to better investigate & research lithium reserves

November 14, 2022
12899940431668419326.jpg


Pakistan and China have signed a strategic agreement to better investigate and research lithium reserves.
According to a statement by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, the agreement was signed in Sichuan province.
Under the deal both parties will collaborate in the field of research, personnel training and academic exchanges to develop joint research on lithium resources in Pakistan.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592107293176651780


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592086334101147648


www.instagram.com

Radio Pakistan News on Instagram: ": Pakistan and China have signed a strategic agreement to better investigate and research lithium reserves. According to a statement by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, the agreement was

Radio Pakistan News shared a post on Instagram: ": Pakistan and China have signed a strategic agreement to better investigate and research lithium reserves. According to a statement by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences, the agreement was signed in Sichuan province...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to visit China from Nov 1
Replies
3
Views
124
Clutch
Clutch
onebyone
Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position
Replies
0
Views
297
onebyone
onebyone
Pakistan Ka Beta
Preferential Trade Agreement ceremony between Pakistan & Türkiye in Islamabad | Aug 2022
Replies
1
Views
337
SoulSpokesman
S
ghazi52
China - Pakistan in Education Sector
Replies
7
Views
690
Luosifen
Luosifen
Pakistan Ka Beta
SG of SCO is paying a 4 day visit to Pakistan from today | Radio Pakistan | 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
554
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom