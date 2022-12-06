What's new

Mar 21, 2007
Pak-China Cultural Activities

China’s cultural heritage exhibition is all set to be held tomorrow in Lahore​

December 5, 2022



As part of measures to enhance and enrich China-Pakistan cultural relations, China’s intangible cultural heritage exhibition is all set to be held on 6th December at Art Gallery, Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore.

The intangible cultural heritage exhibition is organized under the aegis of the Chinese Consulate Lahore. China’s Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren said that the exhibition is an endeavour to offer an insight to the people of Lahore about the essence of Chinese intangible heritage.
 

