Relations between Pakistan and China are based on historical and cultural linkages and the deep-rooted connections between the two nations which have grown stronger with the passage of time. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to China for the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) Summit, which is aimed at regional development through cooperation, is another hallmark in the bilateral relations. In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the ‘Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road’ initiative; the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) is its key component.The PM held important meetings with the top Chinese officials to expand cooperation in key areas and finalize major projects in infrastructure, energy, trade, connectivity, financial support, and people-to-people exchanges.OBOR initiative seeks to physically connect China to its market in other regions such as Asia, Africa, Europe, and beyond while the Maritime Silk Road would ensure safe China’s shipping through the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. China has decided to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power grids. The OBOR summit is significant for Pakistan in context to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the flagship project of Chinese OBOR initiative.Read more: Why China wants to ‘speed up’ CPEC’s construction? On the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Nawaz Sharif, along with four chief ministers and several federal ministers, attended the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from 14th-15th May 2017. The PM held important meetings with the top Chinese officials and Chinese leadership, particularly Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Kaqiang, to expand cooperation in key areas and finalize major projects in infrastructure, energy, trade, connectivity, financial support, and people-to-people exchanges.A great emphasis was laid on the development and implementation of CPEC. The participation of various heads of states, government representatives and international organizations in the OBOR forum had provided an opportunity to Pakistan to interact and share views at such a prestigious forum and improve relations with them. The forum served as a platform for the Pakistani delegation to enhance its diplomatic and business ties with various countries. The attendance of all four provincial chief ministers at BRF implies the consensus in Pakistan for cooperation with China over the CPEC project.Both sides decided to speed up the supplementary projects in and around Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, such as the establishment of special economic and industrial zones and the construction of the industrial parks along the corridor.During the visit, six accords and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) of cooperation were signed between Pakistan and China in diverse fields that include a framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiative and agreements on economic and technical cooperation. The worth of the accords is about $500 million. The long-term plan for the CPEC project was also finalized and different agreements and MoUs were signed for the construction of Gwadar airport and East Bay expressway, implementation of Havelian dry port, and upgradations of the Main Line-1 railway track.Read more: OBOR: Has India lost its ticket to development? Both sides decided to speed up the supplementary projects in and around Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, such as the establishment of special economic and industrial zones and the construction of the industrial parks along the corridor. The two sides discussed to strengthen cooperation on areas including anti-terrorism and security, increase in people-to-people contacts, and to enhance coordination on major international and regional affairs.