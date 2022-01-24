Pak Breaks All Export Records $18.66 Billion

The defining sector is IT. It can do wonders. Govts full focus should be IT industry.



Tech giants have surpassed military & oil companies in revenues. IT exports of countries have surpassed oil exports of oil rich countries.



I see govt's priority is still on goods, cotton, fruits etc. That is ok. But highest priority should be to the sector which can give highest returns.

I think govt needs to do following basics:

- Talk with Tech giants, bring their offices in Pak, facilitate them.

- Talk with payment services like paypal, swipe etc, to include Pakistan. Facilitate these companies, this will open many other door of opportunities.

- Open IT export / connectivity offices in US / europe. Where pakistani companies can showcase their expertise, do biddings for projects and more.



Govt facilitation is must. Whatever IT sector right now is doing on its own.