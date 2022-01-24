What's new

Pak Breaks All Export Records $18.66 Billion

RealNapster

RealNapster

Flight of falcon said:
Here is your valid reference :



We will In Sha Allah easily cross $40B target. With export increase of 20 percent per year we can in sha Allah set target of $48 B for the following year.
40 billion this year ? Not possible. I think the target is 30+6 = 36 billion $. 30 of goods and 6 of services. Maybe 40 billion next year inshallah. But then it would be election year so you never know
 
Flight of falcon

RealNapster said:
40 billion this year ? Not possible. I think the target is 30+6 = 36 billion $. 30 of goods and 6 of services. Maybe 40 billion next year inshallah. But then it would be election year so you never know
Sir we are at $18.65 Billion right now for the six months . Exports are always higher in the second half . I fail to understand your number calculation. 🤔🤔🤔
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

Flight of falcon said:
Sir we are at $18.65 Billion right now for the six months . Exports are always higher in the second half . I fail to understand your number calculation. 🤔🤔🤔
I did no number calculations. I just mentioned govt targeted numbers. Now, I never said we are not going to cross $36 billion and stop exporting exactly at the touch point of $36 billion. Of course we "can" go above. Btw the link you shared clearly says export (goods + services) = 18 billion. . It's not goods only. Goods export is $15.2 billion. Which add the later part $15 will be in range of $30-31 billion + $6 billion (government target ) for services. Which leads you to goverent export (goods + services) target of $36 billion. I Hope now you get my point
 
JawadKKhan

The defining sector is IT. It can do wonders. Govts full focus should be IT industry.

Tech giants have surpassed military & oil companies in revenues. IT exports of countries have surpassed oil exports of oil rich countries.

I see govt's priority is still on goods, cotton, fruits etc. That is ok. But highest priority should be to the sector which can give highest returns.
I think govt needs to do following basics:
- Talk with Tech giants, bring their offices in Pak, facilitate them.
- Talk with payment services like paypal, swipe etc, to include Pakistan. Facilitate these companies, this will open many other door of opportunities.
- Open IT export / connectivity offices in US / europe. Where pakistani companies can showcase their expertise, do biddings for projects and more.

Govt facilitation is must. Whatever IT sector right now is doing on its own.
 
