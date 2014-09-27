What's new

Pak bank manager shot dead by guard

This news is making rounds all over the globe... here's reference form UK.


Pak bank manager shot dead by guard

The deceased’s family said that it was a ‘cold-blooded murder’ by the accused over a personal grudge, claiming that the guard took the cover of blasphemy to save himself
.

An educated person killed, is a loss for Pakistan.

In today's Pakistan, label anyone patwari, donkey eater, lover of qatri, traitors, gustakh e rasool, nani amma, nooni, wahabi... and than simply shoot them. Thank you Riyasat Madina
 
BATMAN said:
This news is making rounds all over the globe... here's reference form UK.


Pak bank manager shot dead by guard

The deceased’s family said that it was a ‘cold-blooded murder’ by the accused over a personal grudge, claiming that the guard took the cover of blasphemy to save himself
.

An educated person killed, is a loss for Pakistan.

In today's Pakistan, label anyone patwari, donkey eater, lover of qatri, traitors, gustakh e rasool, nani amma, nooni, wahabi... and than simply shoot them.
In fact it was his own mistake, before the incident for continuous three days he was arguing with guard over religious subject....He should know that you can't argue with jahil people and as a result when guard losses an argument he killed him.
 
Maarkhoor said:
In fact it was his own mistake, before the incident for continuous three days he was arguing with guard over religious subject....He should know that you can't argue with jahil people and as a result when guard losses an argument he killed him.
Do you have video recording of the argument?
 
