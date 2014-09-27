BATMAN said:





Pak bank manager shot dead by guard The deceased’s family said that it was a ‘cold-blooded murder’ by the accused over a personal grudge, claiming that the guard took the cover of blasphemy to save himself



An educated person killed, is a loss for Pakistan.



In today's Pakistan, label anyone patwari, donkey eater, lover of qatri, traitors, gustakh e rasool, nani amma, nooni, wahabi... and than simply shoot them. This news is making rounds all over the globe... here's reference form UK.

In fact it was his own mistake, before the incident for continuous three days he was arguing with guard over religious subject....He should know that you can't argue with jahil people and as a result when guard losses an argument he killed him.