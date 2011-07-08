What's new

Pak-Bangladesh Economic & Development News.

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bangladesh envoy for long-term policy to boost ties

Published: July 07, 2011

Print Facebook Digg StumbleUpon Text Size
our staff reporter

RAWALPINDI - The High Commissioner of Bangladesh Sohrab Hossain said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between two countries the Made in Pakistan exhibition played a vital role.

The same kind of activities should be continued in future for the economic uplift of the both countries. The role of RCCI was bringing the two countries nearer and it would not be forgotten.

Sohrab expressed these views while talking with RCCI president Syed Ali Raza Saeed Shah during a meeting held here on Wednesday. On the occasion, Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs (Asia-Pacific) Syed Hasan Javed, Member Executive Committee Maqsood Ahmed Khan, Khursheed Barlas and other members were also present.

Bangladesh High Commissioner said that the recent Expo organised by the RCCI was a successful exercise and the same kind of activities would be continued to further enhanced the bilateral relations.

He stressed the need of the long-term policy to promote the trade relations. He felicitated the RCCI president on arranging a triumphant expo in Dhaka. Hossain said that Pakistani textile products were very much liked in Bangladesh. It was the need of the hour to explore non-traditional items to enhance the trade, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI president Syed Ali Raza said that the trade volume between the two countries was $350 million; the purpose behind organizing the Made in Pakistan Expo in Dhaka was to promote the trading activities between the two countries. He said that RCCI has the vision to enhance trade relations among all the SAARC countries to build the region economically developed. Ali Raza said that in the absence of direct shipping service created problems for the business community.

Due to unavailability of Pakistani commercial consoler in Bangladesh is adding the suffering of the businessmen Raza said demanding the government to appoint a commercial consoler on immediate basis to further enhance the relations.

He thanked the High Commissioner and foreign secretary for their support to arrange such a mega event in Bangladesh.

The Nation | The Nation is the most credible of English Newspapers in Pakistan.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh urged
Published: July 15, 2011

Print Facebook Digg StumbleUpon Text Size

LAHORE &#8211; High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan Suhrab Hossain called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various sectors were discussed in the meeting. Talking to the HC, Shahbaz Sharif said Bangladesh was a friend of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country and there was a need to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He mentioned that Bangladesh had made remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors, the credit of which went to its leadership.

Enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh urged | Pakistan | News | Newspaper | Daily | English | Online
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan, Suhrab Hossain called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Thursday, discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various sectors.

Talking to High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that Bangladesh is a friend of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country and there is a need to promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors, the credit of which goes to its leadership. He said that a joint working group should be constituted to explore the prospects of increasing cooperation in various sectors between Punjab and Bangladesh.

He said that exchange of cultural, educational and trade delegations for promotion of trade relations between the two countries are of great importance. He said that Pakistan is facing serious problem of terrorism and the nation has written a new history by rendering sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He hoped that with the power of unity, the country would be purged of the menace of terrorism and made a haven of peace.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Suhrab Hossain said that friendly and brotherly ties exist between Bangladesh and Pakistan and exchange of delegations of students and traders is necessary for promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that direct air links between Dhaka and Lahore would enhance bilateral trade relations.

ONLINE - International News Network
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Call for promoting trade, economic coop between Pak, BD

LahoreHigh Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan, Suhrab Hossain called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. Matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various sectors were discussed in the meeting. Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan,Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Member Provincial Assembly Zaeem Qadri and Vice President Punjab Investment Board were also present on the occasion.Talking to High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that Bangladesh is a friend of Pakistan and brotherly Islamic country and there is a need to promote trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in socio-economic sectors, the credit of which goes to its leadership. He said that a joint working group should be constituted to explore the prospects of increasing cooperation in various sectors between Punjab and Bangladesh.

He said that exchange of cultural, educational and trade delegations for promotion of trade relations between the two countries is of great importance. He said that Pakistan is facing serious problem of terrorism and the nation has written a new history by rendering sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He hoped that with the power of unity, the country would be purged of the menace of terrorism and made a haven of peace. He said that Punjab government has paid special attention to the improvement of education sector and solid steps have been taken for the promotion of quality education in the province. He agreed to the proposal of Bangladeshi High Commissioner that direct air links between Dhaka and Lahore would promote trade activities and said that he will talk to Prime Minister in this regard.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh Suhrab Hossain said that friendly and brotherly ties exist between Bangladesh and Pakistan and exchange of delegations of students and traders is necessary for promotion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that direct air links between Dhaka and Lahore would enhance bilateral trade relations.
Pakistan Observer, Online News, Pakistan News, Pakistan Newspaper, News Arround the Globe
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ties with Bangladesh

It is good to know that Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has, in a meeting with Bangladesh&#8217;s High Commissioner Suhrab Hossain, proposed the formation of a working group to explore means to promote trade and cultural ties between Punjab and Bangladesh. No doubt, as Mian Shahbaz observed, Bangladesh is a friendly country that has made rapid strides in various socio-economic sectors. He also gave the assurance to the High Commissioner that he would talk to Prime Minister Gilani for starting air link between Lahore and Dhaka. We wish him luck in cementing ties with a country that was once a part of Pakistan but unfortunately because of our own follies and Indian machinations was forcibly separated. However, the sentiment of brotherhood still exists.

But while economic partnership through a working group between Punjab and Bangladesh is, indeed, a good beginning the aim should be to broaden it into a wide range of cooperation between Pakistan (and not merely Punjab) and Bangladesh. When both the nations share so much in common, and most importantly know each other so well, there is no reason why cooperation should remain confined to one province only. There is, besides, little doubt that given the Bangladesh&#8217;s economy that is heading in the right direction, trade cooperation with it at the national level would be most beneficial for us. Indeed, this is how the full potential of this relationship can be materialised.
 
E

eastwatch

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2008
7,503
1
6,608
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Bangladesh and Pakistan should forge ahead to maintain a good relationship. But, some pending issues must be resolved before a lasting relationship can be established.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,845
-2
9,941
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
eastwatch said:
Bangladesh and Pakistan should forge ahead to maintain a good relationship. But, some pending issues must be resolved before a lasting relationship can be established.
Click to expand...

Best is trade and economic ties are increasing, military to military programmes are increasing.

I heard Bangladesh interest in buying Pakisani weapons especially the deadly new Al-Khalid (Mbt 2000) tanks !!!
 
E

eastwatch

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2008
7,503
1
6,608
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
M_Saint said:
What are those pending issues, may I learn please?
Click to expand...

Most of these issues were created by the traitor Razakars. So, you know what are these issues.

---------- Post added at 08:46 PM ---------- Previous post was at 08:45 PM ----------
AsianUnion said:
Best is trade and economic ties are increasing, military to military programmes are increasing.

I heard Bangladesh interest in buying Pakisani weapons especially the deadly new Al-Khalid (Mbt 2000) tanks !!!
Click to expand...

As far as I know, Bd is buying MBT-2000 from China. But, this and Al-Khalid are same and compatible.
 
Al-zakir

Al-zakir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 3, 2008
8,485
-8
7,429
Country
United States
Location
United States
During last BNP regime, FTA with Pakistan was almost finalized, too bad they didn't reelect otherwise relationship between Bangladesh-Pakistan would have reached new height, it should be done for our mutual interest.

Pakistan is ahead of us in defence and light engineering whereas we are ahead in pharma and agriculture. Definitely we can exchange our expertise in field like this to fill the gap. Current Bd regime is not interested to improve the relation so we will have to wait for BNP to come back in office.

I firmly believe, bickering about the past will not solve anything, rather, it will complicate things and enemy can use this tool to further denigrate the good relation in place. We should look in to future, build a solid brotherly relation between two former wings and set up good example of forgive and forget. This will also strengthen the Ummah and may inspired other to follow our path.

Bangladesh-Pakistan Zindabad.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Morpheus
South African envoy eyes $1bn trade with Pakistan
Replies
6
Views
525
denel
denel
B
Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss trade ties
Replies
0
Views
350
Black_cats
B
ghazi52
Uzbek president to arrive in Islamabad for two-day visit on Thursday
2
Replies
29
Views
883
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
Bangladesh stresses on boosting connectivity with India
2
Replies
17
Views
763
bluesky
B
Bilal9
UK keen to aid Bangladesh in developing ICT sector
Replies
0
Views
146
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom