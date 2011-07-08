Pak-Bangladesh Economic & Development News.

Bangladesh envoy for long-term policy to boost ties



our staff reporterRAWALPINDI - The High Commissioner of Bangladesh Sohrab Hossain said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between two countries theexhibition played a vital role.The same kind of activities should be continued in future for the economic uplift of the both countries. The role of RCCI was bringing the two countries nearer and it would not be forgotten.Sohrab expressed these views while talking with RCCI president Syed Ali Raza Saeed Shah during a meeting held here on Wednesday. On the occasion, Additional Secretary Foreign Affairs (Asia-Pacific) Syed Hasan Javed, Member Executive Committee Maqsood Ahmed Khan, Khursheed Barlas and other members were also present.Bangladesh High Commissioner said that the recent Expo organised by the RCCI was a successful exercise and the same kind of activities would be continued to further enhanced the bilateral relations.He stressed the need of the long-term policy to promote the trade relations. He felicitated the RCCI president on arranging a triumphant expo in Dhaka. Hossain said that Pakistani textile products were very much liked in Bangladesh. It was the need of the hour to explore non-traditional items to enhance the trade, he added.Speaking on the occasion, RCCI president Syed Ali Raza said that the trade volume between the two countries was $350 million; the purpose behind organizing the Made in Pakistan Expo in Dhaka was to promote the trading activities between the two countries. He said that RCCI has the vision to enhance trade relations among all the SAARC countries to build the region economically developed. Ali Raza said that in the absence of direct shipping service created problems for the business community.Due to unavailability of Pakistani commercial consoler in Bangladesh is adding the suffering of the businessmen Raza said demanding the government to appoint a commercial consoler on immediate basis to further enhance the relations.He thanked the High Commissioner and foreign secretary for their support to arrange such a mega event in Bangladesh.