KARACHI: Pakistani athletes returned home after failing to put up any impressive performance in the Asian Athletics Championship which concluded at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India, on Sunday.Only javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem showed some grace as he managed a 78-metre throw, just short of his personal best effort. But the 21-year-old ended seventh out of 18 athletes. Arshad’s throws break-up was 73.90, 77.39, 73.93, 78, 74.89 and 76.69. He had managed a 78.33m throw in the South Asian Games in India last year which fetched him bronze.India’s Neeraj Chopra made a new record with an 85.23m throw to claim gold. Qatar’s BA Ahmed claimed silver with 83.70m throw and Davinder Singh of India secured bronze with a throw of 83.29. They were followed by Feng Shih Guang of Chinese Taipei (81.27), Qizhw Liu of China (80.12) and Tsun Chao Chwg of Chinese Taipei (80.03). Arshad was happy with his effort in India. “I was fasting before the event and had trained for 25 days. And after such training my throw was not bad. I am happy,” Arshad told ‘The News’ after reaching home on Monday.“I had the capacity of recording five more metres but it could not happen,” the Asian Junior Championship bronze medallist said.In men’s 400m hurdles, Olympian Mehboob Ali failed to impress as he ended fifth out of seven athletes in his heat and failed to qualify for the finals.His timing was 52.61. Overall Mehboob ended 12th out of 20 athletes who took part in three heats. Eight were to qualify for the finals.Athletes from Philippines, Chinese Taipei and India claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.In men’s 400m race, Nokar Hussain, Mehboob’s brother, finished eighth out of eight athletes who ran in the heat. Nokar’s timing was 47.84. As many as 24 athletes took part in the event.In the 4X400m relay, Pakistan finished seventh out of eight nations who featured in the event by clocking 3:11.42. Mazhar Ali, Nokar, Mehboob and Asad Iqbal were part of Pakistan team.Before departure for India, a senior official of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) had said that Pakistan would be among top six nations in the relay. India got gold, Sir Lanka silver and Thailand bronze in the relay. Sri Lanka’s performance remained highly impressive as they ended at the ninth spot with one gold and four silver medals, a great progress by the South Asian nation which a few years ago was not better than Pakistan.Sri Lanka’s Nimali Waliwarsha got gold in the 800m. The jury had awarded gold to India’s Archana Adhav but the Sri Lankan protested, saying that her Indian rival had pulled her from behind. The jury then disqualified the Indian athlete and the Sri Lankan emerged victorious.India appealed but the jury said that it could not reverse the decision as it was unanimous. India topped the competitions with 29 medals: 12 gold, five silver and 12 bronze.China ended second with eight gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.Kazakhstan finished third with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.Doha will host the next event in 2019.