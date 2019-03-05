What's new

Pak Army's new Body Armour

So a video was released by ISPR of COAS visiting Frontlines along the Afghan border & in it new types of vests where shown.
While PA Officers in the past have had separate vests than regular soldiers but they also have gotten new types.



Starting with what appears to be new type of heavy ceramic vests in use by SSG









Then new Officer vests








and Finally a types of vest for regular infantry

No mag pouches on these new ones


In addition there is this new type , which has a relatively modern design .


It is very similar to the current standard vest but it is definitely not the same , the current standard vest is this one below




Video can be viewed in high res on you tube <
>



Open to suggestions or if you have seen these types before , always good to confirm info .
 
Good to see the emphasis had shifted to the protection of our fighting men in recent years. More can be done in providing protection to areas around the abdomen, shoulders, neck, and cranium.
1598549439171.png
1598549450103.png
1598549553151.png
 
Army uniforms have jumped leap years over the last decade. I still remember the horrible WW2 style outfits they wore as late as early 2000s.
 
ALMOST none of these vests are issued officially. Instead they are privately procured... Depends on unit to unit.....
 
Why don't we make modern plate carriers?

What is it about our physiology, education, and culture (aka the excuses I hear whenever it comes to standard issue equipment) that stops us from making and issuing modern plate carriers?

Heck, why can't we do as much for specifically our SOF units? Why do we look like cops and grunts from a '90s made-for-TV movie?
 
