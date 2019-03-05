Pak Army's new Body Armour

farooqbhai007
So a video was released by ISPR of COAS visiting Frontlines along the Afghan border & in it new types of vests where shown.
While PA Officers in the past have had separate vests than regular soldiers but they also have gotten new types.
Starting with what appears to be new type of heavy ceramic vests in use by SSG
Then new Officer vests
and Finally a types of vest for regular infantry
No mag pouches on these new ones
In addition there is this new type , which has a relatively modern design .
It is very similar to the current standard vest but it is definitely not the same , the current standard vest is this one below
Video can be viewed in high res on you tube <>
Open to suggestions or if you have seen these types before , always good to confirm info .
