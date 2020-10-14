Pak Army wins international military drill competition in UK for 3rd consecutive year

What's new

Dawn.com
14 Oct 2020



Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition for a third consecutive year. — Photo courtesy Pakistan High Commission London


Pakistan Army has won an international military drill competition in the United Kingdom for a third consecutive year, the military's media affairs wing announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan Army won the Pace Sticking Competition held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

"The Pakistan Military Academy represented Pakistan Army at the event," the statement added.


The Pakistani High Commission in UK also congratulated the Army for winning the competition.

"High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan felicitates the team, commends the highest standards of professionalism and excellence maintained by Pakistan armed forces," it said.


The Army had participated in the event for the year first time in 2018.
