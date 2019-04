The ATT training courseDuring the last 15 years armies around the world are facing Urban warfare and unconventional warfare situations more than conventional open field war situations. Noticing this change in trend the Pakistani military felt the need for a more specific course for regular infantry recruts to be trained upon, so a completely new training course was formed and added among the standard training courses of the regular infantry a few years after the war on terror began, the army likes to call this the ATT training course ( Short for anti terrorism training ) which is a subpart of the urban warfare training courses which all infantry and officers of the Pakistani military have to go through.This training course is basically a course that specifically focuses on extreme close combat situations , close quarters urban warfare and anti terrorist operations involving short range fire arms that would other wise not be in use in the military such as SMGs (MP5).*(Not to be confused with hand to hand combat and standard urban warfare training ,those are different courses)*The ATT training being part of the regular training model for most units trains the recruits to use new firing techniques that might be employed in close range in a rapid operation and increase team work.Unusual exercisesIn addition to reaction speed enhancing, team work and close range weapons combat training the soldiers are also undertake rather unusual training exercises as part of this course such as limited degree of free running parkour , jumping through burning windows exercise, jumping out of moving vehicles to engage targets or the rolling target to hit while performing somersaults. These unusual exercises are not designed to simulate a combat situation rather suppose to enhance the over all skill and stamina of the recruits under pressure.•=====================================•Aside from this the standard shock or raid operations training is also part of the course where the recruits have to quickly infiltrate a structure via the front door or the roof and clear the buildings. These training exercise train the regular infantry to be able to handle close ranged gorilla tactics used by any unconventional militant forces. Not only these but the recruits are also trained to handel search and rescue operations or Intel securing with out specialized gear or instructions from command.•=====================================•An exampleOne example of these exercises can be shown by describing a mock raid exercise procedure comprising of 12 men.The scenario: Their is crucial Intel in an enemy compound that must be captured, two enemy soldiers are simulated to be posted outside guarding while unknown number inside.Step 1: To match the element of surprise two snipers will be posted outside at a range and engage the two soldiers outside to eliminate them both together.Step 2: As soon as the guards outside are neutralized a single infantry man will charge towards the compound, use what ever he can to get on the roof (Grappling hook or charging rood)to provide cover on the far vulnerable end of the compound . Considering he's the first one in he has to be the quickest of the group.Step 3: When the first guy has covered his position the first fire team if two men deploys. Moving in a 1+1 position the two get to the entrance of the compound, they throw the grenades of their choice in ( flash grenades or explosive ) and break open the door opening fire at any target in sight.Step 4: After clearing the entrance room they give the all clear and take cover portions . Two more teams of 2 arrive at the entrance in a 1+1 formation and enter the compound to clear the next two closest rooms whole covering each other.Step 5: Upon the clear sign the team guarding the entrance room then storm in the next room ahead of the other two fire teams while a new fire teams arrives at the entrance and covers it.Step 6 : They clear the rooms one by one in an orderly fashion and secure the Intel . Upon capturing the Intel the 3rd fire team moves back first coming out of the compound first, followed by the the 2nd fire team carrying the Intel and the 1st fire team followed by the two guarding the entrance.Step 7: Then lastly it's the infantry man on the roof who wish draws from an alternative route covered by the two snipers who also withdraw later on each using a separate route.•=====================================•It is exactly this type of operations and training where the SMGs are still relevant and used by the military regular infantry. Unconventional warfare tactics and law enforcement still require such short range weapons that are small yet provide sufficient firepower to get the job done , the most favorite of Pakistani soldiers being the MP5.That's it for the ATT training course