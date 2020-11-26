Pak Army Team in Bahrain To Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Training

Abu Zarrar
National Guard Staff Director Major General Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa received a delegation from the Pakistani army to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and joint training.
According to a press note, Shaikh Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of the National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and his directives to boost cooperation between the two countries.
He stressed the advanced levels of cooperation between Bahrain’s National Guard and Pakistan’s army and their exchange of expertise through joint sessions and exercises.
The meeting also reviewed topics of shared interest.
Source:https://regionaltelegraph.com/?p=9928
An SSG Team?
@Horus @PDF @PanzerKiel
