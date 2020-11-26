What's new

Pak Army Team in Bahrain To Discuss Enhancing Cooperation, Training

Abu Zarrar

Abu Zarrar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 11, 2016
776
5
969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1606403675468.png



National Guard Staff Director Major General Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa received a delegation from the Pakistani army to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and joint training.


According to a press note, Shaikh Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of the National Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and his directives to boost cooperation between the two countries.


He stressed the advanced levels of cooperation between Bahrain’s National Guard and Pakistan’s army and their exchange of expertise through joint sessions and exercises.


The meeting also reviewed topics of shared interest.

Source:https://regionaltelegraph.com/?p=9928
An SSG Team?
@Horus @PDF @PanzerKiel
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom