If we had an exact information about Indian Brig HQ & Ammo Dump in IoK with precise ground intel as well; how could these Afghanis propaganda mouthpiece think that Pakistan Army will miss its target and may attack civilian population. Claim of civilian casualties to malign, is very normal for Afghanistan puppet regime. The UN report alone stats that more civilians are killed by Coalition Forces/ANA alone as compare to Taliban. It is easy for them to seed fake news from the war torn land. Pakistan Army has the exact location & information of terrorists presence hence, reached Afghanistan puppet government but they thought it will be just a wordy service. What Pakistan Army did is a wake-up call for those drug dealers/war criminals ruling Kabul.



This is about Afghan propaganda versus Pakistan Army retaliation to send a message.

