The core commander of this area and soldiers who did not open fire salute from us. Some in the army didn't follow the order to straight fire on Pakistanis nation on such upset situation.As a nation, we love our army, and they do understand our feelings, let it happen and don't open fire on us, even though they have live ammunition and have been trained how to deal with such situations.THE KOSAR BUILDING is the headquarter of the ISI and is where the IK keeps under Faheem Reza's command. At the moment, IK is suffering from high fever due to the injuries he sustained in his legs.