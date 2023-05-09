What's new

Pak Army Soldiers, Guards themselves "Open" Lahore Corps Commanders House Gates to let People go inside first time in 75 years and | Set on Fire

xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
3,005
0
4,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The core commander of this area and soldiers who did not open fire salute from us. Some in the army didn't follow the order to straight fire on Pakistanis nation on such upset situation.As a nation, we love our army, and they do understand our feelings, let it happen and don't open fire on us, even though they have live ammunition and have been trained how to deal with such situations.THE KOSAR BUILDING is the headquarter of the ISI and is where the IK keeps under Faheem Reza's command. At the moment, IK is suffering from high fever due to the injuries he sustained in his legs.
 
Last edited:
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,141
-5
10,306
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Payback time. We are writing history here. No such thing public response came in our 75 year old history. He is not nawaz, he is not BB or zardari he is Imran Khan

GHQ and corps commander lahore house has been attacked by pakistani citizens.

Welcome to Sri Lankan style justice..

@Mode please do not close or delete this thread and differentiate yourself from PDM and establishment thugs , traitors.



Wtf the embed function has been disabled ??

This site has been run by Ghq?
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
1,109
0
1,172
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I was taken aback by the luxury these commanders live in. This reminds me of the cartoon riots where the underlying issues were in the society and people used that to vent anger.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
809
-5
604
Country
India
Location
India
Screenshot_2023-05-10-00-04-45-197-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg
 
CHI RULES

CHI RULES

FULL MEMBER
Mar 23, 2015
1,944
5
1,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Country and it's assets come first but sorry to say all sides including IK have their ulterior motives. No sincerity for country. Our nation collectively has become a joke in international arena. Indian media is making fun of whole nation. Salute to all sides for destroying last Muslim nation who has not yet sold out it's soul. Now we are just like a crowd of cannibals killing each other, we need no external enemy. Perhaps Almighty's judgement time for this nation has started.

Perhaps it's time for all ideologists either to die in vein for this country or migrate.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Signalian
The Pakistan Army Soldier
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
AA_
A
Signalian
Saviour In Melancholy… Thank You Pak Army!
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
Whirling_dervesh
Whirling_dervesh
ghazi52
The Birth of the Pakistan Army
Replies
0
Views
150
ghazi52
ghazi52
C
Command and Staff College Quetta (1977-2014) Study by Colonel David Smith (US Army)
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Signalian
Forging Ahead: The Tradition of Bravery and Esprit de Corps
Replies
0
Views
138
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom