Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone in Chakothi sector
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Sep 2020
(Karachi) Pakistan Army has shot down an Indian spy drone after it violated the country's airspace, a statement issued by DG ISPR stated on Wednesday.
As per details, the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters in Pakistan's territory along the Line of Control. The drone was on a surveillance and spy mission and was shot down in Chakothi sector. "This is 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year," ISPR said.
Earlier in April, Pakistan military troops shot down a small Indian spy drone after it violated the country’s airspace in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
Pakistani troops downed the drone when it intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.
ISPR states the quadcopter had intruded 500 meters in Pakistan's territory along the Line of Control
