Pakistan military seeks nearly Rs 64 bn for salary hike of personnel



The memorandum said that in the current fiscal, the salary of officers up to the rank of brigadier had been increased by 5%, junior commissioned officers and soldiers were given ad hoc relief of 10% of their basic pay.



Last year, Pakistan’s military “voluntarily agreed” to cut expenses due to the “critical financial situation” facing the country, and skipped a routine increase in the defence budget. (AP)