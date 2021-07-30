What's new

Pak Army organizes multinational joint medal parade at PA Headquarters in DRC - 2021

Pakistan Army organizes multinational joint medal parade at DRC HQ

July 31, 2021


Pakistan Army, being one of the largest troops contributing country in the UN missions, for the first time in the history, organized multinational joint medal parade for awarding United Nation's Medal in recognition of the services and humanitarian efforts rendered by the peacekeepers.
According to the ISPR, Force Commander of UN Stabilization Mission in Congo, Lieutenant General Marcos Affonso Da Costa, witnessed the parade that was held at Pakistan Army Contingent Headquarters in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Units from China, Indonesia and Uruguay participated along with Pakistani contingent.
A large number of military and civilian dignitaries also attended the colourful event.



