Pak army must be protected at all costs now.

Do you agree with this narrative?

Just look at the following video.
This guy will be out soon, and so will be all those who were hiding until now.
And then we have a guy who clearly threatened army on several occasions: Mr Nawaz Sharif.
I mean govt at the moment is a cocktail of venoms against army.
First thing this govt will do is to dissolve cases against each and every parasite on the body of this nation. Secondly, the constitution will be changed. Thirdly, army will be subjugated.
Well these are all my thoughts. I may be wrong, but we know their tendencies.

Let's keep a close eye on the actions of this govt.
 
Kamal hai

We had a p.m who won't exercise his executive powers like darta ho kisay sy , asking the ordinary people to do something about the country

And now we are to defend an armed military?
 
Mentee said:
Kamal hai

We had a p.m who won't exercise his executive powers like darta ho kisay sy , asking the ordinary people to do something about the country

And now we are to defend an armed military?
So the thing is, army is an institution. This institution works under constitution. Whether you agree or not, people of Pakistan from all walks of life have protected army, have nurtured army up till now. And has returned the favor at all times.
So you see, whole nation was defeated by this gang of traitors. Army is next.

I had an old account here where two years ago I posted that Bajwa is a sold out bastard. I heard it multiple times in the Indian media that his son was doing business with Doval's son in Dubai. The opposition party in India did not object to it nor did the Indian media try to bring this news into limelight. Something was happening where this bastard was doing and then August 5 happened.

F off with your thread. No deal or corruption or dishonestly towards mother land should be tolerated from anyone. There are not any holy cows
 
Genghis khan1 said:
Bajwa has weaken Army inside out. No public support, no moral standing. He is trying to create Libya,Syria and Iraq like situation
Hanging will be very small punishment for this moron who single handedly destroyed the respect and honor of the pak army institute as well as the respect of our PM and our country Pakistan
 
fitpOsitive said:
So the thing is, army is an institution. This institution works under constitution. Whether you agree or not, people of Pakistan from all walks of life have protected army, have nurtured army up till now. And has returned the favor at all times.
So you see, whole nation was defeated by this gang of traitors. Army is next.


This is not true. And we will see soon.
Kashmir ko Kashmirio ko dy do

Or health or education p focus kro .
 
Lol, no one needs to defend anyone or anything. Mil Establishment deserves whatever N league or PPP will come up with once the honeymoon is over. Everyone is mature enough to live with the choices they have made. Now I have no reason to doubt that Ayaz Sadiq was lying about "tangain kaamp rahen thee", it must have been the case.
 
Bajwa really destroyed the public image of our beloved Pak army after raheel and his strong work for the betterment of Pakistan

He should resign and let someone take charge, he is not good enough and is losing the plot meanwhile Pakistani nationalist should always stand for and with the institution
 
Genghis khan1 said:
Bajwa has weaken Army inside out. No public support, no moral standing. He is trying to create Libya,Syria and Iraq like situation
Many people say Bajwa is Qadiyani
 

