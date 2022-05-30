PAK Army lady Cadet Course Registration Process | ARMY LCC

What's new

Hi Audience, Hope you are all fine. Good News for those who want to join the Pakistan army as a captain through the Army Lady Cadet course.
Here is the recently Announced Army Lady Cadet Course 21 (source www.pakarmyguide.com) with the complete joining procedure and Test guidelines.
Follow a step-wise guide for Army LCC Joining.
Army Lady Cadet course Registration Date 2022

Registration for LCC 21 is scheduled as follows:
Army LCC 21 Registration start date:
07 June 2022 | announced|​
E-Testing date of LCC 21:
onward – 27 June 2022 |announced|​
Preliminary Tests Date:
2 July 2022​

Army LCC Eligibility Criteria

following is the criteria for LCC 21 registration:
  • Gender:
Female Candidates can Join PAK Army LCC​
  • Age:
28 years till 01 November 2022​
  • Marital Status:
Unmarried​
  • Nationality:
Citizens of Pakistan & domicile holders of Aazad Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan​
  • Height:
Minimum height 5 feet ( 152.4 cm)​
  • Weight:
As per body mass index (BMI)​
  • Qualification:
qualification according to the category of selection for PAK Army LCC with CGPA and Marks is given below.​

Categories of selection for LCC​

Female candidates having qualifications as per category can join Army through LCC 21.


Category Of Selection
Qualification
CGPA/Marks
Corps Of Engineering (Engrs)
BE Civil Engineering/Architectural Engineering/Town Planning Engineering​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​
Corps Of Signals (Sigs)
BSc Engineering (4 years Program ) in Telecommunication/Software/Information Technology/ Information Security/​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​
Army Services Corps
MBA(HR/IT/Finance/Marketing/Supply Chain Management)​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​
Corps Of Ordinance (Ord)
MSc Chemistry/Energetic Materials / Be Chemical Engineering / Be Textile Engineering​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Corps Of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME)
BE Electrical / BE Mechanical / BE Computer Hardware Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering / Aerospace / Avionics​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​
Law Officers In JUG's Department
LLB/LLM​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Information & Communication Technology Officers (ICTOs)
16 years of formal education in BSc Engineering / B.E in Telecom / Computer Software / Computer System / Electronics / BCS / BIT (4 years)​
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​
Psychologist / Clinical Psychologist
MA/M.Sc Psychology having an advanced diploma in clinical psychology (M.Phil/Ph.D. will be given preference.)​
2nd Division Minimum​

Army LCC Online Registration Process​


Registration: A candidate can register either through the Internet or by visiting Army Selection & Recruitment Centers (AS&RCs)

Further selection process​


  • Final Medical: Detailed medical examination of candidates recommended by ISSB will be carried out at the nearest CMHS.
  • Interview: Candidates who are recommended by ISSB will be called for an interview by the GHQ selection board at Rawalpindi.
  • Final Selection: Final selection will be made at GHQ on the basis of the candidate’s overall performance.
  • Training Period: 6 Month training at PMA Kakul.
  • Bonds: Finally selected candidates are required to sign a bond to serve the Army for a minimum period of 7 years.
  • Grant Of Commission: On successful completion of 6-month basic training at PMA Kakul, Candidates are awarded the commission in the Army in the rank of Captain.
  • Stipend: All the selected candidates will be given approx Rs. 31,000/- per month during their training at PMA.

LADY CADET COURSE TEST SYLLABUS

The test Syllabus for LCC is as follows.

Verbal Intelligence Test: 80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes
Non-Verbal Intelligence Test: 80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes
Academic Test: 40-50 MCQs in 20-30 Minutes

For Lady Cadet Course Test preparation visit www,Tabeer.Academy
You can download Army LCC complete joining process file in PDF format.
To download the PDF file click here.
 
I wish people join the police instead of in the military especially so because Indian and Pakistani militaries are pro-NATO.
 

