PAK Army lady Cadet Course Registration Process | ARMY LCC

Hi Audience, Hope you are all fine. Good News for those who want to join the Pakistan army as a captain through the Army Lady Cadet course.
Here is the recently Announced Army Lady Cadet Course 21 (source www.pakarmyguide.com) with the complete joining procedure and Test guidelines.
Follow a step-wise guide for Army LCC Joining.
Registration: A candidate can register either through the Internet or by visiting Army Selection & Recruitment Centers (AS&RCs)
You can download Army LCC complete joining process file in PDF format.
To download the PDF file click here.
Army Lady Cadet course Registration Date 2022Registration for LCC 21 is scheduled as follows:
Army LCC 21 Registration start date:
07 June 2022 | announced|
E-Testing date of LCC 21:
onward – 27 June 2022 |announced|
Preliminary Tests Date:
2 July 2022
Army LCC Eligibility Criteriafollowing is the criteria for LCC 21 registration:
Female Candidates can Join PAK Army LCC
28 years till 01 November 2022
Unmarried
Citizens of Pakistan & domicile holders of Aazad Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan
Minimum height 5 feet ( 152.4 cm)
As per body mass index (BMI)
qualification according to the category of selection for PAK Army LCC with CGPA and Marks is given below.
Categories of selection for LCCFemale candidates having qualifications as per category can join Army through LCC 21.
Category Of Selection
Qualification
CGPA/Marks
Corps Of Engineering (Engrs)
BE Civil Engineering/Architectural Engineering/Town Planning Engineering
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Corps Of Signals (Sigs)
BSc Engineering (4 years Program ) in Telecommunication/Software/Information Technology/ Information Security/
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Army Services Corps
MBA(HR/IT/Finance/Marketing/Supply Chain Management)
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Corps Of Ordinance (Ord)
MSc Chemistry/Energetic Materials / Be Chemical Engineering / Be Textile Engineering
|CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Corps Of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME)
BE Electrical / BE Mechanical / BE Computer Hardware Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering / Aerospace / Avionics
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Law Officers In JUG's Department
LLB/LLM
|CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Information & Communication Technology Officers (ICTOs)
16 years of formal education in BSc Engineering / B.E in Telecom / Computer Software / Computer System / Electronics / BCS / BIT (4 years)
CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system
Psychologist / Clinical Psychologist
MA/M.Sc Psychology having an advanced diploma in clinical psychology (M.Phil/Ph.D. will be given preference.)
2nd Division Minimum
Army LCC Online Registration Process
Registration: A candidate can register either through the Internet or by visiting Army Selection & Recruitment Centers (AS&RCs)
- Online Registration: A candidate can register on the website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.
Further selection process
- Final Medical: Detailed medical examination of candidates recommended by ISSB will be carried out at the nearest CMHS.
- Interview: Candidates who are recommended by ISSB will be called for an interview by the GHQ selection board at Rawalpindi.
- Final Selection: Final selection will be made at GHQ on the basis of the candidate’s overall performance.
- Training Period: 6 Month training at PMA Kakul.
- Bonds: Finally selected candidates are required to sign a bond to serve the Army for a minimum period of 7 years.
- Grant Of Commission: On successful completion of 6-month basic training at PMA Kakul, Candidates are awarded the commission in the Army in the rank of Captain.
- Stipend: All the selected candidates will be given approx Rs. 31,000/- per month during their training at PMA.
LADY CADET COURSE TEST SYLLABUSThe test Syllabus for LCC is as follows.
|Verbal Intelligence Test:
|80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes
|Non-Verbal Intelligence Test:
|80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes
|Academic Test:
|40-50 MCQs in 20-30 Minutes
