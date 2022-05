PAK Army lady Cadet Course Registration Process | ARMY LCC

Army Lady Cadet course Registration Date 2022 ​

Army LCC 21 Registration start date: ​ 07 June 2022 | announced|​ E-Testing date of LCC 21: ​ onward – 27 June 2022 |announced|​ Preliminary Tests Date: ​ 2 July 2022​

Army LCC Eligibility Criteria​

Gender:​ Female Candidates can Join PAK Army LCC​ Age:​ 28 years till 01 November 2022​ Marital Status:​ Unmarried​ Nationality:​ Citizens of Pakistan & domicile holders of Aazad Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan​ Height:​ Minimum height 5 feet ( 152.4 cm)​ Weight:​ As per body mass index (BMI)​ Qualification:​ qualification according to the category of selection for PAK Army LCC with CGPA and Marks is given below.​

Categories of selection for LCC​

Category Of Selection ​ Qualification ​ CGPA/Marks ​ Corps Of Engineering (Engrs)​ BE Civil Engineering/Architectural Engineering/Town Planning Engineering​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​ Corps Of Signals (Sigs)​ BSc Engineering (4 years Program ) in Telecommunication/Software/Information Technology/ Information Security/​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​ Army Services Corps​ MBA(HR/IT/Finance/Marketing/Supply Chain Management)​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​ Corps Of Ordinance (Ord)​ MSc Chemistry/Energetic Materials / Be Chemical Engineering / Be Textile Engineering​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system Corps Of Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME)​ BE Electrical / BE Mechanical / BE Computer Hardware Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering / Aerospace / Avionics​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​ Law Officers In JUG's Department​ LLB/LLM​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system Information & Communication Technology Officers (ICTOs)​ 16 years of formal education in BSc Engineering / B.E in Telecom / Computer Software / Computer System / Electronics / BCS / BIT (4 years)​ CGPA 2.5 out of 4 or 62.5% marks in annual system​ Psychologist / Clinical Psychologist​ MA/M.Sc Psychology having an advanced diploma in clinical psychology (M.Phil/Ph.D. will be given preference.)​ 2nd Division Minimum​

Army LCC Online Registration Process​

Online Registration: A candidate can register on the website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.

Further selection process​

Final Medical: Detailed medical examination of candidates recommended by ISSB will be carried out at the nearest CMHS.

Interview: Candidates who are recommended by ISSB will be called for an interview by the GHQ selection board at Rawalpindi.

Final Selection: Final selection will be made at GHQ on the basis of the candidate's overall performance.

Training Period: 6 Month training at PMA Kakul.

Bonds: Finally selected candidates are required to sign a bond to serve the Army for a minimum period of 7 years.

Grant Of Commission: On successful completion of 6-month basic training at PMA Kakul, Candidates are awarded the commission in the Army in the rank of Captain.

Stipend: All the selected candidates will be given approx Rs. 31,000/- per month during their training at PMA.

LADY CADET COURSE TEST SYLLABUS​

Verbal Intelligence Test: 80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes Non-Verbal Intelligence Test: 80-90 MCQs in 20 to 35 minutes Academic Test: 40-50 MCQs in 20-30 Minutes

