What's new

Pak Army Jawans love Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
4,391
3
7,816
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,006
3
2,827
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mentee said:
Do you like making pdf members fight over political affiliations ?
Click to expand...
Its not about 'political affiliations' never was, if there was a better party than PTI and or better leader than IK for Pakistan then most of us would easily jump ship, since nothing is more important to us than for Pakistan to develop and reach its true potential, its people like You who continue to worship traitors, that's what separates us patriots from Mir Jaffars.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,680
17
17,856
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
Pmln Maryam Nawaz has now claimed that Pak Army Jawans love her father
Click to expand...
Many did in the past, but the remaining are running away fast thanks to her constant anti-establishment narrative. How stupid a person can be antagonising a major chunk of our electorate, who have/had kith and kin in the armed forces.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom