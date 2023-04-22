What's new

Pak Army isn't capable of fighting and Bajwa's Kashmir deal with India

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

SENIOR MEMBER
May 10, 2021
2,359
1
6,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
iamnobody said:
Imran Khan freed Abhinandan to win a Nobel prize.

Bajwa is being made a scapegoat.
Click to expand...

Chup kr Faujeet
images (42).jpeg
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,054
0
2,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In the clip posted in the first post of this threat, Now Hamid Mir confirms that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were planning Modi's visit to Pakistan after ceasefire at LOC. This effort was thwarted by Foreign Office.
The other anchor, Naseem Zahra also corroborated that Bajwa briefed Journalists that Pakistan's Army is in no shape to fight India so we need to make friends with them.

Back in December 2022, Moeed Pirzada also revealed that that Gen. Bajwa had a discussion with an American business delegation in Februray 2022 and in that meeting he informed Americans that he had arranged trade with India back in 2021 but SMQ lobbied against it in cabinet. There was also a mentioned of Modi's visit to Sindh during that meeting between Bajwa and American delegation.


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan PM Sharif names General Bajwa as new army chief
Replies
8
Views
337
Ahmed_Bhai
A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bajwa says 'not responsible' for Nawaz's disqualification
Replies
4
Views
229
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Bajwa pressurized me to extend friendship with India: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
156
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran Khan Calls on the Army to Open Internal Inquiry Against Gen (R) Bajwa
Replies
9
Views
398
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Gen Bajwa Apologised For Robbery At My House: Akram Sheikh
Replies
0
Views
188
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom