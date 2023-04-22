Pak Army isn't capable of fighting and Bajwa's Kashmir deal with India

In the clip posted in the first post of this threat, Now Hamid Mir confirms that Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were planning Modi's visit to Pakistan after ceasefire at LOC. This effort was thwarted by Foreign Office.

The other anchor, Naseem Zahra also corroborated that Bajwa briefed Journalists that Pakistan's Army is in no shape to fight India so we need to make friends with them.



Back in December 2022, Moeed Pirzada also revealed that that Gen. Bajwa had a discussion with an American business delegation in Februray 2022 and in that meeting he informed Americans that he had arranged trade with India back in 2021 but SMQ lobbied against it in cabinet. There was also a mentioned of Modi's visit to Sindh during that meeting between Bajwa and American delegation.