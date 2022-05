Englishman said: Pakistanis realising day by day their military is no different to the Egyptian military under Honsni Mubarak



Seems a purge is due similar to Erdoğan. Click to expand...

But it was neutral when the Americans were doing regime.Like any colonial country, Pakistan's military leadership is always an abettor for its colonial master.Musharraf gave up on phone call. Bajwa thought lets better it. Dont give up the country on phone call, give it up on a threat from State Department bureaucrat.Purge is due. And military needs to be kicked out of politics.