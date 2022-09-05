What's new

Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI: ISPR

Pak Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statement about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally at Faisalabad.

Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institute is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day.

Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing.

Senior leadership of Army has decades long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt.

Politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISPR

Pakistan Army expresses shock at Imran Khan's anti-military statement​

Army responds to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's statement issued during Faisalabad rally on Sunday​


Pakistan Army on Monday expressed shock at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s "anti-military statements" issued during his party’s political gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing, in its statement, shared that the institution is “aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statements about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army” by Khan.



“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of [the] Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day,” the statement read.



The ISPR further stated that senior politicians trying to stir “controversies” on the appointment of the military’s chief of army staff (COAS) is “most unfortunate and disappointing”.

It added that the procedure for COAS’s appointment is well-defined in the Constitution.

“Senior leadership of the army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt,” the ISPR said, adding that politicising the senior leadership of the institution and scandalising the process of COAS’s selection is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution.

“Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan Army expresses shock at Imran Khan's anti-military statement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Monday expressed shock at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s anti-military statements issued during his party’s political gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday, the...
BTW

Cultivating the weeds, which should be destroyed in the field for a healthy crop, in the nursery and planting them in the feild is also a very harmful and sad practice.
 
They will pay the price of regime change this time , khan is not their dog like nawazu and zardari , because he is not corrupt like them , they could not buy him , they never can make him afraid, slowly but surly khan is about to reveal the real mastermind behind the US conspiracy
 
What did IK say exactly that made army ‘aghast’?

How was army feeling now saluting the very crooks who took them to the cleaners with below the belt comments and said they’ve lost every war? Feeling ‘happy’?
 
What did IK say exactly that made army ‘aghast’?

How was army feeling now saluting the very crooks who took them to the cleaners with below the belt comments and said they’ve lost every war? Feeling ‘happy’?
Yar feeling unko hoti jinki izzat e nafs ho, ye sab powerful loag aik hain, so no care k kon kisko salute marta ha…..they’re all related and share money and powers

Kerne do ek dusre ko salutes. Jya farq perta ha
 
He only said , zardari and nawazu both involved in dawn leak and memo gate like treason , hence these both are security risk for the nation , they will never want a patriotic chief who will take strict action against them
 
Read again:

Senior leadership of Army has decades long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt.
 
Hahahaha; special rules for IK. Whatever. Army leadership (not army) is despised like Indian army is in Kashmir due to Mir Bajwa and clan. The longer he stays, the further the hatred spreads. There is only one solution, let the people of Pakistan decide their rulers. You can’t rule over us with guns. You can’t make anyone love you while holding a gun to their head, that’s what rapists do.

Those who have obeyed illegal orders will pay. Those who gave illegal orders will pay. Those who sold their country for few dollars will pay. All our eyes are open. ISPR can be as aghast as they want.
 
Already a thread on this statement and topic
 
Where did he say so, Memo-Gate, Dawn-Leak, treason?? He suggested that there some generals who weak, not patriotic and supporting corruption, so PDM government is trying to bring one of them as COAS.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566702667908501505
 
Seems like Donkey league minions are suffering from short term memory loss, Godfather called out Bajwa in his address as he is his solely responsible for the mess before the regime change operation took place, did the DG ISPR condemn his remarks.

What PDM leaders have said in the past is far more serious and damaging remarks about the army but nothing was done about it.
 

