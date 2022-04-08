What's new

Pak Army Helicopter Got hit with gun shots

IK was inspirational, but all institutes serve america. Now we don't care if it got bombed or shot. Let America protect you not Allah.

‏آج 3 فیصلے کر لئے ۔
1۔ کبھی پاکستان نہیں جاونگا
2۔ کبھی اپنی فوج کی، (جو میرا عشق تھی) حمائت نہیں کرونگا
3۔ کبھی کوی پیسہ پاکستان نہیں بھیجوںگا
 
What do you expect from a traitor like Bajwa
Bajwa isn't a traitor, he's just an incompetent moron. I agree with his long term policy of reforming the armed forces, but other than that he's shown a severe lack of understanding when it comes to Pakistan and its enemies.
 
IK was inspirational, but all institutes serve america. Now we don't care if it got bombed or shot. Let America protect you not Allah.

‏آج 3 فیصلے کر لئے ۔
1۔ کبھی پاکستان نہیں جاونگا
2۔ کبھی اپنی فوج کی، (جو میرا عشق تھی) حمائت نہیں کرونگا
3۔ کبھی کوی پیسہ پاکستان نہیں بھیجوںگا
Don't be over emotional. The men in that helicopter risk thier lives daily to protect our state so that we can sit comfortably and get over emotional at a failed political system serving the masters it is designed to serve since day 1.

Democracy is our problem.
 
IK was inspirational, but all institutes serve america. Now we don't care if it got bombed or shot. Let America protect you not Allah.

‏آج 3 فیصلے کر لئے ۔
1۔ کبھی پاکستان نہیں جاونگا
2۔ کبھی اپنی فوج کی، (جو میرا عشق تھی) حمائت نہیں کرونگا
3۔ کبھی کوی پیسہ پاکستان نہیں بھیجوںگا
Well said! We shouldn't care a bit now. It's confirmed now that they wouldn't protect our nation or the country. They are here for just show off and get some sweet $$$$ in the process. And let the poor man die either uniformed or civilian, it doesn't make any difference to them. 😒
 
Don't be over emotional. The men in that helicopter risk thier lives daily to protect our state so that we can sit comfortably and get over emotional at a failed political system serving the masters it is designed to serve since day 1.

Democracy is our problem.

Democracy is our problem.
Protect from what? Iran doesn't wanna take control of us. Afghans doesn't have the capacity and Indians are tied due to international players temporarily restricting them not to annihilate us. It's just not the failure of the political or judicial system. It's the failure of those who are actually controlling them from behind these systems. They are the ones who bow before the external masters the most.
 

