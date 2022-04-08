Pak Army Helicopter Got hit with gun shots

313ghazi said: Don't be over emotional. The men in that helicopter risk thier lives daily to protect our state so that we can sit comfortably and get over emotional at a failed political system serving the masters it is designed to serve since day 1.



Democracy is our problem.

Protect from what? Iran doesn't wanna take control of us. Afghans doesn't have the capacity and Indians are tied due to international players temporarily restricting them not to annihilate us. It's just not the failure of the political or judicial system. It's the failure of those who are actually controlling them from behind these systems. They are the ones who bow before the external masters the most.