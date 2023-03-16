What's new

Pak army finds HUGE cache of weapons in Chaman, Baluchistan.

Bleek

Bleek

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636416803714002944

The khawarij TTP's weapon cache was found. Keep it up Pak fauj. More drone strikes and IBOs on the coons larping as false Islamists.

20230316_184525.jpg



20230316_184557.jpg
 
Hallian_Khan

Hallian_Khan

Bleek said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636416803714002944

The khawarij TTP's weapon cache was found. Keep it up Pak fauj. More drone strikes and IBOs on the coons larping as false Islamists.

View attachment 920617


View attachment 920618

Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Hallian_Khan said:
Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.

Not staged because this isn't even being advertised.

Undercover IBOs have been happening for weeks, show me it being used as actual propaganda? Not even national TV channels reported on it.

Even strikes were reported on ground in Waziristan lol

SQ8 said:
Or everything is a conspiracy theory from PTi supporters these days

They have become insufferable, I support(ed) the man but I really don't have anyone I truly like in Pakistan.

They are all a product of the same selfish haram khor culture but try to act better than the other. They only care about themselves, extremely incompetent and want to loot the public.

And IK is kinda dumb and sucks off the Talibs
 
That Guy

That Guy

Hallian_Khan said:
Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.

It's a coincidence. There's been an ongoing operation in the area for the past few months. I doubt it has anything to do with the current political fiasco.
 
Behram Khilji

Behram Khilji

Hallian_Khan said:
Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.

All staged, another excuse to carry out ethnic cleansing, another wave of disappearance coming up.

Today propaganda was started today by Hamid Mira brother against pukhtoons., racist stereotyping and wallah huge cache of arms discovered in Baluchistan.

Yea yea.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Hallian_Khan said:
Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.

What evidence you have that they killed Benazir?
Or that's also run of the mill theory you produce.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Behram Khilji said:
All staged, another excuse to carry out ethnic cleansing, another wave of disappearance coming up.

Victim complex

If this was staged it would be used as propaganda on national news channels and journalists, meanwhile IBOs have been happening consistently over the past few weeks.

The delusional youthiya gone wild crowd is back with more delusional takes 😹😹👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
 
V

villageidiot

That Guy said:
It's a coincidence. There's been an ongoing operation in the area for the past few months. I doubt it has anything to do with the current political fiasco.

Thank you.

Hint to arrogant A-holes, this is how you can reply in a civilized manner without insults and putting down ill-informed members.
 
Behram Khilji

Behram Khilji

Bleek said:
Victim complex

If this was staged it would be used as propaganda on national news channels and journalists, meanwhile IBOs have been happening consistently over the past few weeks.

The delusional youthiya gone wild crowd is back with more delusional takes 😹😹👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻


Propaganda and nothing more, racial profiling, ethnic profiling. This is to pave the way for bases and help by US of counter terrorism.
 

