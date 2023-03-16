Pak army finds HUGE cache of weapons in Chaman, Baluchistan.

The khawarij TTP's weapon cache was found. Keep it up Pak fauj. More drone strikes and IBOs on the coons larping as false Islamists.
Is it just me or you guys also think that this is all staged. I mean the moment army's pr nose dived all this stuff starting to show up and no one got caught. Isnt it fishy. What if they are making a ground to kill someone else using terrorism just like Benazir.
View attachment 920617
View attachment 920618
Or everything is a conspiracy theory from PTi supporters these days
Not staged because this isn't even being advertised.
They have become insufferable, I support(ed) the man but I really don't have anyone I truly like in Pakistan.
Staged
It's a coincidence. There's been an ongoing operation in the area for the past few months. I doubt it has anything to do with the current political fiasco.
All staged, another excuse to carry out ethnic cleansing, another wave of disappearance coming up.
What evidence you have that they killed Benazir?
Victim complex
Everything seems very clean ! Did they hired a noker to do the housework?
Thank you.
If this was staged it would be used as propaganda on national news channels and journalists, meanwhile IBOs have been happening consistently over the past few weeks.
The delusional youthiya gone wild crowd is back with more delusional takes 😹😹👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻