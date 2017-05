On Tuesday, today, Indian media aired a video which shows the destruction of a supposed Pakistan Army post.The video in question was not dated and showed a ramshackle structure, which appeared uninhabited, being shot at and then collapsing.Indian print media alleges that Pakistan has been supporting terrorists in infiltrating into its territories. Major General Ashok Narula told Indian media that “Pak Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging our forward troops from their weapon emplacements and pill-boxes closer to the Line of Control. At times they have not even hesitated to target villages in the proximity of Line of Control,”Read More: Indian attempts to build tensions at LOC: What is Modi up… The video in question was not dated and showed a ramshackle structure, which appeared uninhabited, being shot at and then collapsing.