What's new

Pak Army Colonel Abducted and Reportedly Killed By BLA in Balochistan

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,009
-5
3,551
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Desert Fox 1 said:
Serving.
The dead body has been recovered from a nearby dam.
Click to expand...
That is disastrous now we will see how the army reacts we have lost many officers and jawans just this year alone rude awakening for the armed forces when you sit idle you get hurt. May Allah give the departed soul a high place in Jannah.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,703
1
5,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates

کرنل لئیق: ڈی ایچ اے کوئٹہ کے مغوی افسر کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق، ساتھی کی تلاش جاری​

  • محمد کاظم​
  • بی بی سی اردو ڈاٹ کام، کوئٹہ​
14 جولائی 2022، 10:06 PKT
اپ ڈیٹ کی گئی 20 منٹ قبل​
فائل فوٹو

پاکستان میں عسکری ذرائع نے صوبہ بلوچستان کے ضلع زیارت سے اغوا ہونے والے ڈیفینس ہاؤسنگ اتھارٹی کوئٹہ کے افسر لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق مرزا کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق کر دی ہے۔
اطلاعات کے مطابق لئیق مرزا کو ان کے ایک ساتھی سمیت منگل کی شب زیارت اور کوئٹہ کے درمیان واقع ورچوم کے علاقے سے اس وقت اغوا کیا گیا تھا جب وہ اپنے اہلِ خانہ کے ہمراہ سفر کر رہے تھے۔
شدت پسند بلوچ تنظیم بی ایل اے نے جمعرات کی صبح ایک بیان میں لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق کے اغوا کی ذمہ داری قبول کی تھی اور کہا تھا کہ فوجی افسر ان کی تحویل میں ہیں جبکہ اس بارے میں تفصیلی بیان بعد میں جاری کیا جائے گا۔
تاحال یہ واضح نہیں ہے کہ کرنل لئیق کی ہلاکت کیسے ہوئی۔
عسکری ذرائع نے بی بی سی اردو کی فرحت جاوید کو بتایا کہ لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق کے ساتھ اغوا کیے جانے والے شخص ان کے رشتہ دار ہی ہیں جن کی تلاش جاری ہے۔
وزیراعلیٰ بلوچستان میر عبدالقدوس بزنجو کی جانب سے جاری بیان میں مغوی افسر کی ہلاکت پر دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کیا گیا ہے اور کہا گیا ہے کہ آرمی افسر کے اغوا اور انھیں ہلاک کرنے کا مقصد دہشت اور وحشت کا ماحول پیدا کرنا ہے۔​

اغوا کی واردات کہاں پیش آئی؟​

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف پبلک ریلیشنز حکومت بلوچستان کی جانب سے وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان اور مشیر داخلہ میر ضیا اللہ لانگو کے واقعے کے بعد جاری بیانات سے معلوم ہوتا ہے کہ اغوا کا یہ واقعہ ضلع زیارت کے علاقے ورچوم میں پیش آیا۔
سرچ آپریشن

،تصویر کا ذریعہAFP​
،تصویر کا کیپشن
فرنٹیئر کور اور دیگر قانون نافذ کرنے والے اداروں نے علاقے میں بڑے پیمانے پر سرچ آپریشن شروع کر دیا​
مواد پر جائیں
پوڈکاسٹ
ڈرامہ کوئین
ڈرامہ کوئین
’ڈرامہ کوئین‘ پوڈکاسٹ میں سنیے وہ باتیں جنہیں کسی کے ساتھ بانٹنے نہیں دیا جاتا
قسطیں
مواد پر جائیں
بعض اطلاعات کے مطابق منگل کی شب نو بجے مسلح افراد زیارت اور کوئٹہ کے درمیان سفر کرنے والی گاڑیوں کو روک رہے تھے۔ انھی میں لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق اور ان کی فیملی کی گاڑی بھی شامل تھی۔
ان کی گاڑی کو روکنے کے بعد ڈی ایچ اے کے افسر کو مسلح افراد اپنے ساتھ لے گئے جبکہ ان کے خاندان کے افراد کو چھوڑ دیا گیا۔
اطلاعات کے مطابق ملزمان انھیں اس راستے سے نامعلوم مقام کی جانب لے گئے جو کہ مانگی ڈیم کی جانب جاتا ہے۔
اس واقعے کے بعد فرنٹیئر کور اور دیگر قانون نافذ کرنے والے اداروں کے اہلکار جائے وقوعہ پر پہنچ گئے جنھوں نے مغوی کے خاندان کو زیارت پہنچانے کے انتظامات کیے اور علاقے میں بڑے پیمانے پر سرچ آپریشن شروع کر دیا۔
جب حکومت بلوچستان کی ایک اعلیٰ شخصیت سے اس سلسلے میں رابطہ کیا گیا تو انھوں نے نام ظاہر نہ کرنے کی شرط پر اس واقعے کی تصدیق کرتے ہوئے بتایا کہ ڈی ایچ اے کے افسر سمیت دو افراد کو اغوا کیا گیا۔
ان کا کہنا تھا کہ اغوا ہونے والے دوسرے شخص ڈی ایچ اے افسر کے ساتھی تھے جو ان کے ساتھ ہی سفر کر رہے تھے۔ اغوا ہونے والے دوسرے فرد کی شناخت کے حوالے سے تاحال سرکاری حکام کی جانب سے کوئی تفصیل فراہم نہیں کی گئی۔
بیان کے مطابق وزیر اعلیٰ نے محکمہ داخلہ اور ضلعی انتظامیہ سے واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب کی ہے اور سیاحوں کی باحفاظت بازیابی یقینی بنانے کی ہدایت کی ہے۔
وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر عبدالقدوس بزنجو
،تصویر کا کیپشن
وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان میر عبدالقدوس بزنجو کی جانب سے جاری بیان میں کہا گیا ہے کہ زیارت کے علاقے ورچوم سے سیاحوں کے اغوا کا نوٹس لیا گیا ہے
وزیراعلیٰ نے زیارت سمیت بلوچستان کے تمام سیاحتی مقامات پر حفاظتی انتظامات مزید مؤثر بنانے کی ہدایت بھی کی ہے۔
مشیر داخلہ میر ضیا اللہ لانگو نے ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری داخلہ و قبائلی امور بلوچستان ہاشم غلزئی سے ملاقات میں کہا ہے کہ معاملے کے حل تک انتظامیہ کو چین سے نہیں بیٹھنے دیں گے۔
مشیر داخلہ نے ایک بیان میں اس واقعے کو صوبے میں امن و امان خراب کرنے کی کوشش قررا دیتے ہوئے کہا کہ اس طرح کے واقعات باعث تشویش ہیں لیکن بہت جلد اس معاملے کو حل کیا جائے گا۔
انھوں نے بتایا کہ اغوا کاروں کو گرفتار کرنے کے لیے آپریشن جاری ہے۔
یہ بھی پڑھیے
کرنل حبیب: پاکستانی فوج کے سابق افسر جن کی نیپال میں گمشدگی آج بھی ایک معمہ ہے
ریاست پاکستان کی کوششوں کے باوجود بلوچ نوجوان عسکریت پسندی کی جانب مائل کیوں ہو رہے ہیں؟
اختر مینگل کے 6 نکات جن کا حل ڈھونڈنے میں ہر حکومت بے بس دکھائی دیتی ہے

زیارت کہاں واقع ہے؟​

زیارت بلوچستان کے دارالحکومت کوئٹہ سے تقریباً 150 کلومیٹر کے فاصلے پر شمال مشرق میں واقع ہے۔ زیارت کا شمار بلوچستان کے سرد ترین علاقوں میں ہوتا ہے جہاں دنیا میں صنوبر کے قدیم جنگلات میں سے ایک بڑا جنگل بھی واقع ہے۔
اہم سیاحتی مقام ہونے کے باعث لوگوں کی ایک بہت بڑی تعداد عید اور دیگر تعطیلات میں سیر و سیاحت کے لیے اس علاقے کا رخ کرتی ہے۔
اہم بات یہ ہے کہ عمومی طور پر زیارت کا شمار بلوچستان کے نسبتاً پرامن علاقوں میں کیا جاتا ہے لیکن ماضی میں یہاں چند پرتشدد واقعات پیش آ چکے ہیں جن میں بانی پاکستان محمد علی جناح کی ریزیڈینسی پر حملے کا واقعہ بھی شامل ہے۔
جون 2013 میں اس ریزیڈینسی پر ہونے والے حملے کی ذمہ داری کالعدم عسکریت پسند تنظیم بلوچ لبریشن آرمی نے قبول کی تھی۔
زیارت سے متصل ضلع ہرنائی میں بدامنی کے کئی واقعات رونما ہوتے رہے ہیں۔​


www.bbc.com

ڈی ایچ اے کوئٹہ کے مغوی افسر کرنل لئیق کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق، ساتھی کی تلاش جاری - BBC News اردو

عسکری ذرائع نے صوبہ بلوچستان کے ضلع زیارت سے اغوا ہونے والے ڈیفینس ہاؤسنگ اتھارٹی کوئٹہ کے افسر لیفٹیننٹ کرنل لئیق مرزا کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق کر دی ہے جبکہ ان کے ساتھی کی تلاش جاری ہے۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,512
16
23,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Great Janjua said:
That is disastrous now we will see how the army reacts we have lost many officers and jawans just this year alone rude awakening for the armed forces when you sit idle you get hurt. May Allah give the departed soul a high place in Jannah.
Click to expand...



Army's response will be a funeral with band baja to pay the tribute and photo ops of Bajwa with the family of the martyr and a couple of fancy statements in a presser. That's it.

Army's core leadership is tits up engaged in political engineering and conspiracies against a political party, they don't have time for what is happening in Baluchistan. All is good and kosher until BLA reaches doorsteps of DHA.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
3,009
-5
3,551
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Jazzbot said:
Army's response will be a funeral with band baja to pay the tribute and photo ops of Bajwa with the family of the martyr and a couple of fancy statements in a presser. That's it.

Army's core leadership is tits up engaged in political engineering and conspiracies against a political party, they don't have time for what is happening in Baluchistan. All is good and kosher until BLA reaches doorsteps of DHA.
Click to expand...
Stop bringing political gobshite in such threads I've already had enough of fuckwits insulting martyrs on Twitter this is hurting our armed forces. What has this God-forsaken country come to?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

PanzerKiel
TOP BLA COMMANDER KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN OVER ‘FINANCIAL DISPUTE’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
jus_chillin
Terrorist outfit Baloch Liberation Army has confirmed the killing of its terrorist fighter Nako Nabi Bakhsh.
Replies
13
Views
958
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
jus_chillin
Taliban ARRESTS 24 BLA/BRA Terrorists
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Mrityunjay Rai
Mrityunjay Rai
Aijaz Kolachi
Pakistan Security Report - 2021
Replies
0
Views
467
Aijaz Kolachi
Aijaz Kolachi
Areesh
Despite 50+ Deaths in Around 45 Days, No Operation is being Conducted Against BLA/BLF
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Type59
Type59

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom