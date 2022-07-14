Pak Army Colonel Abducted and Reportedly Killed By BLA in Balochistan

Desert Fox 1
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 11, 2020
- 1,382
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Serving.Is he serving or retired. Hope for the best Inshallah.
That is disastrous now we will see how the army reacts we have lost many officers and jawans just this year alone rude awakening for the armed forces when you sit idle you get hurt. May Allah give the departed soul a high place in Jannah.Serving.
The dead body has been recovered from a nearby dam.
New Recruit
True he was abducted while traveling with family from Quetta.
That is disastrous now we will see how the army reacts we have lost many officers and jawans just this year alone rude awakening for the armed forces when you sit idle you get hurt. May Allah give the departed soul a high place in Jannah.
Stop bringing political gobshite in such threads I've already had enough of fuckwits insulting martyrs on Twitter this is hurting our armed forces. What has this God-forsaken country come to?Army's response will be a funeral with band baja to pay the tribute and photo ops of Bajwa with the family of the martyr and a couple of fancy statements in a presser. That's it.
Army's core leadership is tits up engaged in political engineering and conspiracies against a political party, they don't have time for what is happening in Baluchistan. All is good and kosher until BLA reaches doorsteps of DHA.
@waz Ban such Fuckwits. You MFs deserve Shahbaz. A country where the people are as corrupt as its leaders now are rallying for justice give me a fvking break trying to be Holier than Thou.When you sell your soul, your nation then no one will shed a tear for you.
The martyred colonel was handling affairs of DHA. Its actually written in the newspiece shared above.All is good and kosher until BLA reaches doorsteps of DHA
Ban me for what?, when you remove governments, you sell sovereignty of your nation and you expect people to support you, that’s not gonna happen.@waz Ban such Fuckwits. You MFs deserve Shahbaz.