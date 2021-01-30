Ghulam Fizza
Pak Army Civilian Jobs 2021 has been announced by different departments of Pakistan Army for the Positions mentioned against each. These posts are to be based Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan & Azad Kashmir. The aforesaid Jobs are published in Popular Newspapers of Pakistan. Check each advertisement for detail information of jobs regarding age limit, qualifications and relevant experience.
Table of Contents
Pakistan Military Academy has invited application from Pakistani citizens who are fulfilling the criteria may apply for the posts of Assistant, DEO, Sports Coach (Male & Females), Cataloguer, Technician, IC Gymnasium, Language Laboratory Assistant, Nursing Assistant, Laboratory Assistant and Painter Grade-II. This advertisement has been published in Express newspaper on 08 Aug, 2021 & Last Date is 28 August, 2021.
List of Vacancies
Assistant
DEO
Sports Coach (Male & Females)
Cataloguer
Technician
IC Gymnasium
Language Laboratory Assistant
Nursing Assistant
Laboratory Assistant
Painter Grade-II
Last Date
28 August 2021
PMA Kakul Advertisement
Pakistan Army Central Ordnance Depot Jobs
Pakistan Army Central Ordnance Depot has invited application from Pakistani nationals for vacant posts of Assistants, LDC, Gate Keeper, CMD, Fireman, USM and S/Worker. This advertisement has been published on 08 August, 2021 & Last Date is 23 August, 2021.
List of Vacancies
23 August 2021
Pak Army Ordnance Depot Jobs Advertisement
