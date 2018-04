For Olympics we need more investment.. And that is happening.. I am following many young Indian sportsmen on Instagram who won medals in CWG.. I am following them when they were not much popular like neeraj chopra and you can see from the training they are now getting from their foreign coaches, rusty gyms are replaced by gyms with sensors to monitor different parameter, good physio.. The investment is happening and we will see the results in 2028 Olympics.. As our current sports minister said. Some medal in 2024 too.

