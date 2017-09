If you are setting out to eliminate a threat, it is absolutely essential to avoid actions that exacerbate it.Daesh in S. Asia is nothing but disenchanted fanatics who view the status quo as unsalvageable. Daesh fans their anti-establishment tendencies and fuels the fire by further pouring the oil of hatred that Stokes the fires of barbarism that is the hallmark of Daesh.This means, the use of subterfuge and deviousness to sow discord amongst radicals, turn them against one another, and create a divide and conquer situation, can create a distilled breed of (sic) quintessential radical in whose eyes humans lose dignity.If one believes in this line of reasoning, then the obvious solution to the Daesh problem is to deprive oxygen to its fire. Thus means, at all costs, the legitimacy of manageable radicals must be maintained. If they are seen as the bulwarks of the effort against (neo-)colonial subjugation of Muslim lands, then Daesh will be denied it's recruitment.