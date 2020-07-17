What's new

Pak- Afghan war

Pak- Afghan war


On November 23 1959 Pakistan launched a complaint against Afghanistan at UNO due to Afghan air force intruding into Pakistani Territory of Bajaur. At the time Afghan air force had 100 Fighter jets while Pakistan Air Force had 150.

PAF was not much superior to Afghan air force. Afghanistan's King was trying to provoke Pushtoon tribes on Pakistani side to break from Pakistan and join Afghanistan, using Pushtoon ethnic rhetoric.

At the same time the King was also amassing Military forces along Pakistani borders and a war was looming. Ethnic propaganda continued for an year and eventually in September 1960 the Afghans thought they have enough support on Pakistani side.

On the night of 23rd September 1960 Afghan forces entered Khar and Bajaur areas. At the time both Khar and Bajaur had alliance with Pakistan but had their own rulers called Nawab. The Nawab of Khar had sympathies for Afghanistan and initially avoided fighting, but the Nawab of Bajaur Abdul Subhan Khan asked his men to fight the invaders and a war broke out.

The Afghans came to conquer and force the Nawabs of Khar and Bajaur to join Afghanistan as both had no military power matching Afghanistan's. Both state heads the Nawabs realised that they are under the invasion of an occupying force and the survival of their states is endangered, The nawab of Khar also joined the fight.

Both sides suffered heavy losses and only after a week Kabul radio announced that Khar and Bajaur Pushtoons are "Fighting Pakistani army" and there is no Afghan presence in teh area. That was a lie and a cover up to hide Afghanistan's defeat by the hands of the people of Khar Bajaur, despite sustaining heavy losses. The government of Pakistan was bound to respect the contract of alliance with the Nawabs and did not interfere.

Khar and Bajaur fought above and beyond their capacity but losses were too great to continue solo. Afghanistan was telling pushtoons on both sides that Khar and Bajaur are fighting Pakistani army for freedom, Provoking ethnic sentiments, while reality was the exact opposite. Both Khar and Bajaur were fighting to stay with Pakistan and avoid being absorbed in Afghanistan.

Eventually both states made their choice and asked Pakistan for help and Pakistan responded with raising, arming and training a local force the Bajaur scouts. The Afghans continued their intrusion and started propaganda to remove the existing rulers of Khar and Bajaur and install their puppets. At the time Pakistani president Ayub khan was himself an ethnic pushtoon and he had enough of Afgan expansionism based on ethnic propaganda. All out support was provided to Khar and Bajaur.

The Afghan invasion met its fiery end with large scale bombing of Afghan positions by PAF jets and ground assault by Bajaur scouts.


By May 1961 the Afghan forces retreated and their propaganda machinery collapsed. The kingdom of Afghanistan got the message loud and clear. The pushtoon tribes on Pakistani side of the border have made their choice, they are and will remain loyal to Pakistan and will not switch sides.

https://frontierpakistani.wordpress.com/.../the-heroes.../


Nawab Of Bajaur Abdul Subhan Khan Addressing The Tribesmen Of Bajaur At Khar, Circa 1961.


1607179013619.png
 
..


The subconscious omission of this conflict by most of us Pakistanis might be explained by the fact that almost all of our journalists & leftist “intellectuals”, never write about pre 1979 Af-Pak history when discussing the topic or in their articles. Tens of thousands of of columns have been published in newspapers & online, you will be lucky to find five on 1947-1979 Af-Pak period in detail. The reason for their ‘negligence’ is that they have their own agenda of dumping all the blamed on Pakistan for 1974-79 is the period Pakistan started replying tit with tat.

But they aren’t the only one responsible for this oversight either, after all educating the masses in our history is government’s job. But we live in a country where we still call countries, who refuse to accept our existence, “Bradar islami mulk”. A notion still persists that somehow Afghans are 2 year old children, misguided by Indians & without Indian influence in Kabul, all will be rosy. This false ummah narrative has caused the system to omit this invasion, & with it the the heroes who sacrificed their lives, property & limbs.

Professor Louis Dupree in his book Afghanistan writes “During the peak period of intense Anti-Pakistan propaganda, I kept casualty figures for eighteen months, & a minimum of a battalion of Pakistani soldiers were reported killed in action. A day seldom passed without an attack being reported. The Afghan reports were obviously exaggerated, but some casualties did occur, as admitted in published, official statements of Pakistan government”

Dupree was scholar of Afghan culture and history. His wife, Nancy Dupree was the Board Director of the Afghanistan Center at Kabul University in Afghanistan and author of five books about Afghanistan. The husband and wife team from the United States worked together for 15 years in Kabul. The reports Louis mentions in his book are Afghan claims which he recorded while living in Kabul.

Generally a battalion consists of atleast 300 soldiers. That would mean the casualties almost equaled those suffered in Kargil. Even if we naturally reject the “minimum of a battalion” claim on the grounds that it was Afghan propaganda, considering the casualties suffered by Pakistan tribals, no one can deny hundreds of Pakistan soldiers of Frontier Corps (Bajaur scouts) & Pashtun tribals died defending their homeland & have shed their blood in the mud in defense of the Pakistan.

Today not one is remembered in mainstream media. Not one is mentioned in any school text book.

The Tamgha-i-Difaa, Pakistan’s General Service Medal for Dir-Bajaur Conflict
Today if you ask any Pakistani about it, forget an answer, They will either be surprised that this conflict even happened or refuse to believe until you show them the evidence. This is the travesty done to history by our governments & out media & ‘intellectuals’.

But, as a Pakistani Nationalist, I thank the heroes of Bajaur, their sacrifice & memory will always live in my heart.
 
There are many forgotten chapters of Pakistan Military history, great to know its being highlighted again. The Afghan menace should have ended many decades ago by merging the artificial state with Pakistan.
 
This must NEVER be forgotton!
 
Relations between the two states were strained since Pakistan’s formation. Afghanistan voted against Pakistan inclusion in the UNO & refused to respect the sovereignty of the new republic. But these things were not considered to be serious issues by Pakistani leaders back then. They ignored the frustration that was rocketing in Kabul. In 1953 Sardar Daud Khan became Prime minister of Afghanistan. He was the first cousin of Mohammed Zahir Shah, King of Afghanistan.

He brought with him a staunch sub nationalistic policy. Daud wanted Pashtun majority of areas for Afghanistan but this would have meant taking a considerable amount of territory from the new nation of Pakistan. In this decade of Daud, the Pashtunistan propaganda was fierce.

From radio shows to stamps to flags to anthems to squared being name after Pashtunistan. This not only irked Pakistan but also made non Pashtuns of Afghanistan nervous because it would have increased the Pashtun’s disproportionate hold on political power in Afghanistan. in a way Daud knew it too that Pashtuns didn’t possess a clear majority to hold onto Kabul forever, & thus since Daud, so called ‘Lar o Bar Afghan’ have been propped up by Afghan Pashtun nationalists for it is their only refuge. This is one of the reason there hasn’t been an ethnic census in Afghanistan since 1979, in which too violence ran amok.

Within two years of Daud rule, in March 1955, Afghans attacked Pakistani missions in across Afghanistan. A mob in Kabul tore down the Sabz Hilali Parcham from Pakistan’s embassy & desecrated it. Pakistan consulates in Kandahar & Jalalabad were ransacked.

Fighting fire with fire, Peshawaris attacked Afghan consulate in Peshawar. Daud refused to take this hint.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were broken off in 1955 & were not resumed until September 1957. The Afghan King visited Karachi in February 1958, and an agreement on the improvement of transit facilities was signed three months later.

However in late 1959 relations again hit a brick wall when Zahir shah & Sardar Daud gave speeches in which they reaffirmed Afghanistan’s support for the establishment of so called “Pashtunistan”.

By Nov. 23, 1959, things became very fluid. Pakistan recorded protest against unauthorized flights over Pakistani territory by aircraft believed to have come from bases in Afghanistan.

The military balance of power wasn’t like today. In 1960, the Royal Afghan Air Force consisted of about 100 combat air crafts including the famed Russian MiG-15 fighters compared to ~150 Pakistan combat fighters (1965 figure). Other than that RAAF also had Il-28 light bombers, transports, and a few helicopters. Afghan pilots were being trained in US, soviet union & India.

Today PAF has 450 combat aircrafts, while the AAF has less than 30 combat aircraft, that too A29 Super Tucanos, a light attack propeller aircraft designed for counter-insurgency. Apart from air force, Pakistan has developed a wide variety of conventional & nuclear tipped missiles which cover far greater area than Afghanistan.

Today most of Pakistan fleet is stationed against India but Northern Air Command (Peshawar) has the capability to do more just tackle AAF on its own now. In 1960 entire AAF was pointed at us & the few jets Pakistan had stationed in Peshawar were nowhere enough to combat the AAF on its own.

After the partition of British India in 1947, Bajaur, along with the neighboring princely states of Dir and Swat, entered into a loose accession arrangement with Pakistan but remained practically independent. Nawab Abdul Subhan Khan, Nawab of Khar (Bajaur Agency) continued to rule Bajaur almost autonomously.

As the relations kept spiraling out of control, Afghan Government soon refused to renew visas for Pakistanis living in Afghanistan
 
We should have retaken the Wakhan Corridor that time, giving us direct access to Central Asia thereby forgoing this nuisance [Afghanistan] who has been a thorn on our side since the inception of the Republic of Pakistan. Imagine all the fruits of labour it would be bearing today.. alas our leaders incompetency knows no bounds..
 
At some point in near future wakhan shud b bought or conquered or agreement reached with Afghans to hand it over for development
 
1607206344810.png






1607206388469.png







The Wakhan Corridor is a narrow strip of territory in Afghanistan, extending to China and separating Tajikistan from Pakistan Chitral and Gilgit

Pakistan ( Karakoram Highway ) Tajikistan ( Pamir Highway ) link by Wakhan Corridor from Lowari Tunnel is possible ?

Chitral-Ishkashim-Dushanbe Route 135 km is shortest route for Pakistan and Tajikistan...



1607207286065.png

1607207362477.png
 
This is what i ask PTM bafoons and other young pashtuns, to study history. Pashtuns to the east of durand line have always considered themselves separate from the influence of kabul. There have been many many battles between pashtuns from current Pakistan and Afghanistan.
 
We should make it clear to kabul, the day they try to cross that fence we are gonna take wakhan .
A photo from past


"The Tank corps out on patrol in the famous Khyber Pass", January 7, 1940. Press Photo.


1607308602409.png
 
interesting piece of history .
 
