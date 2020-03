Pak-Afghan trade slips to $720.4mln in July-January

Pakistan-Afghanistan trade fell seven percent to $720.4 million in the first seven months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20 as exports to neighbouring country showed a downward trend,

exports to Afghanistan declined to $633.1 million in the July-January period of FY2020, compared to $676.2 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In January, exports to Afghanistan sharply fell to $89.9 million compared to $141.5 million in the same month a year earlier