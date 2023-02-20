PAK-AFGHAN forces border clash!

The situation of the local Bazar in Torkham, a Pak-Afghan border in Khyber district. The cross border clash intensified, which started this morning and is still ongoing. There is a fierce clash between the border forces of the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani army
I think this is FC KPK, not the army. But still it's basically Pakistani forces.
