PAK-AFGHAN forces border clash!

The situation of the local Bazar in Torkham, a Pak-Afghan border in Khyber district. The cross border clash intensified, which started this morning and is still ongoing. There is a fierce clash between the border forces of the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani army

I think this is FC KPK, not the army. But still it's basically Pakistani forces.
 
The situation of the local Bazar in Torkham, a Pak-Afghan border in Khyber district. The cross border clash intensified, which started this morning and is still ongoing. There is a fierce clash between the border forces of the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani army

I think this is FC KPK, not the army. But still it's basically Pakistani forces.
Where are drones? We should send atleast 1-2 to back our forces. We have only Torkham and Chamqn as major access points. Anytime there is a state of emergency we should have 24/7 UCAV presence in these 2 areas. Especially with the numbers of Uavs and fighter jets we have….Such incompetent leaders.

Our FM is going around asking the world to help build the Talibanny army only to have them attack our forces constantly 😡

We need to send these pigs to hell
 
Charas, Launda, and war. Those are the only three things Afghani crave for .
They have the other two in plenty, war they keep creating, justified or not.
 
if we have no border with afghanistan today pakistan was 1 million times better place to live
Nuke mardo ek baar, miniaturised wala, zindagi aur security ahsaan hojaygi. Taliban keh reh hai wo dalkhor kaliya ka qatl ka intezar karre hai, aur inke bacho aur auroto ka qatl aur rape.
 
The situation of the local Bazar in Torkham, a Pak-Afghan border in Khyber district. The cross border clash intensified, which started this morning and is still ongoing. There is a fierce clash between the border forces of the Islamic Emirate and the Pakistani army

I think this is FC KPK, not the army. But still it's basically Pakistani forces.
Even it is Pakistani Police or any other law enforcement agency, the Talibaan cannot be trusted.
 
Where are drones? We should send atleast 1-2 to back our forces. We have only Torkham and Chamqn as major access points. Anytime there is a state of emergency we should have 24/7 UCAV presence in these 2 areas. Especially with the numbers of Uavs and fighter jets we have….Such incompetent leaders.

Our FM is going around asking the world to help build the Talibanny army only to have them attack our forces constantly 😡

We need to send these pigs to hell
Why would u use drones to save the cannon fodder FC against your own allies i.e good Taliban
 
Well tell that to the GHQ...they are closest buddies
I don't think GHQ IQ level is high enough for this comprehension, or maybe they don't understand Pushto?? 😂😂😂

Good taliban says it wants war with kaliya panjabee and to spill their blood on the streets and their children and women's, maybe GHQ thinks they are something else??
 

