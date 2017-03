on 6th march,2017 a day before Pakistan opens its border with Afghanistan

Unprovoked firing from Afghan troops at the border had claimed lives of five Pakistani soldiers. One soldier was targeted in Khyber Agency while four in Mohmand Agency.

Last Updated On 07 March,2017 09:54 amISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistani authorities on Tuesday have reopened border with Afghanistan for two days to allow movement of valid visa-holding nationals amidst tensions however, trade activities would remain suspended.The crossing points will also be opened on these two days for those nationals of Pakistan who had gone to Afghanistan on valid visas and wish to return to Pakistan.. All concerned at the two crossing points have also been informed."Security authorities concerned on both the sides have been informed about the forthcoming cross-border movement.Border with Afghanistan was sealed until further order after over five attacks in Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif and other areas rocked Pakistan last month.