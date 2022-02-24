What's new

Pak-Afghan border clashes in Chaman (24/04/2022)

peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,983
10
4,695
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Gangetic said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496836182952583169

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496839012879040513

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496848097099481090

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496821387733909512
Click to expand...

Well, if this is true, it's nothing unusual.
Just Afghans living up to their reputation of being ungrateful sods.

Good thing we have the fence, otherwise we would have had another 5 million begging for refuge in Pakistan.

Good riddance to this nation.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,724
15
10,158
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waqasmwi said:
Clashes kin sy howy? Good Talibans sy ya Bad Talibans sy?
Click to expand...
I find this rhetorical however anyone against Pakistan is a an enemy means a bad taliban, anyone else can be good or bad as per their utility. There are no blacks and whites when it comes to national interests and Pakistan is no exception.
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
349
-4
179
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is strange. Yesterday there was news of talks with TTP and Pakistan released low level TTP members and now this today. Maybe Taliban don't want the smuggling to stop from Qandahar.
 
R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
349
-4
179
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I have heard from reliable sources that one Inayatullah Kasi who had been picked up by agencies in Quetta some years back for Baloch rebels money in his bank account is now facilitating smugglers movement through his bagh/fruit orchard near Buleli Customs Checkpost outside Quetta. He has also been implicated in the murder of a local Supreme Court lawyer Azmatullah Kasi by the confession of the hired murderers from Chaman who spent a night in his bagh after committing the murder.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
Unconfirmed 9 Afghan Casualties at CHAMAN
2
Replies
18
Views
116
SIPRA
SIPRA
Signalian
Pak-Afghan border fully secured: DIG FC
Replies
9
Views
781
Riz
Riz
S
Chaman-Spin Boldak border reopens after nearly month-long closure
Replies
6
Views
629
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
313ghazi
Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed
ghazi52
Cross-border attack: Pakistan's patience 'running thin' with Afghan Taliban
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
3K
imadul
imadul

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom