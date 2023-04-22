Pajeetni Has a Meltdown in Eid Prayer in Virginia. Gets Arrested by Police. Dragged out of the Mosque

NooriNuth said: What sad?

She will send he heroic video to her peers in India and her family will get political rewards from Modi sarkaar of theirs.



They take their hate for Muslims from India and travel around the world with it.

Its not sad , its condemnable and needs to be called out and shamed. Click to expand...

Most of the world, including Muslim and especially the Arab world, does not take Hindu extremism seriously at all. It's not even on the radar of Arabs. They have more important things to do like killing and persecuting each other. Even on this forum is a lot of laughing, downplaying, and mocking of minority victims in India for being coward and stupid. There is a Twitter comment by what looks like a Pakistani guy named Shah making apologies for her - 'no, no she is not raging Islamophobe, just mentally disturbed talking nonsense [who just happened to find her way to a mosque].'