Pajeetni Has a Meltdown in Eid Prayer in Virginia. Gets Arrested by Police. Dragged out of the Mosque

500000 years old tolerant kultcha saaaar


IMG_20230409_084735.jpg
 
maverick1977 said:
Happened in my mosque today. Islamophbic Hindu lady… very sad indeed
Click to expand...
What sad?
She will send he heroic video to her peers in India and her family will get political rewards from Modi sarkaar of theirs.

They take their hate for Muslims from India and travel around the world with it.
Its not sad , its condemnable and needs to be called out and shamed.
 
iamnobody said:
White Nationalists : Bang Bang
Click to expand...
vjrvjazjac451.jpg

Sweden
Than they get beaten up red, white and blue by an old pakistani dude

In Christchurch
By look and dressing at least another old pakistani man stopping and beating up Christchurch shooter (unfortunately he died fighting)
haji-daoud-nabi-2560x4551.jpeg

White nationalist gangs tried bullying Pakistanis in UK - they were beaten the f up

Indian Gujratis tried it again in UK, they were roughed up

White nationalist simply not man enough to f with a group people
Whose even the old men fight back forget youth
 
Last edited:
NooriNuth said:
What sad?
She will send he heroic video to her peers in India and her family will get political rewards from Modi sarkaar of theirs.

They take their hate for Muslims from India and travel around the world with it.
Its not sad , its condemnable and needs to be called out and shamed.
Click to expand...
Most of the world, including Muslim and especially the Arab world, does not take Hindu extremism seriously at all. It's not even on the radar of Arabs. They have more important things to do like killing and persecuting each other. Even on this forum is a lot of laughing, downplaying, and mocking of minority victims in India for being coward and stupid. There is a Twitter comment by what looks like a Pakistani guy named Shah making apologies for her - 'no, no she is not raging Islamophobe, just mentally disturbed talking nonsense [who just happened to find her way to a mosque].'
 

