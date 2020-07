If I have understood the deal correctly (given the information I have read) this deal is the same type of deal that Islamists criticized Mohammad Reza Pahlavi for signing with the Americans and British, the only difference is that Mohammad Reza Pahlavi signed his deals back in the 50s, when Iran was poor, undeveloped, starving, and there simply was no other choice. If they sign such a deal today, in 2020, then Islamic Republic have failed, and after 40 years in power, the only thing they have managed is to trade the west for the east.

