/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

PAF’s JF-17 thunder, Super Mushshak to perform in Radom Air Show in Poland

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by Zibago, Aug 25, 2018 at 10:34 AM.

  1. Aug 25, 2018 at 10:34 AM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,775
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,944 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    AF’s JF-17 thunder, Super Mushshak to perform in Radom Air Show in Poland
    Web Desk On Aug 25, 2018 Last Updated Aug 25, 2018
    [​IMG]
    ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) two JF-17 Thunder and one Super Mushshak aircraft along with pilots, technicians and engineers of the PAF arrived at Air Base, Deblin (Poland) to participate in the Radom International Air Show 2018.

    The Air Show is part of the celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of Polish Air Force, a press release issued here by PAF said.

    The air-show will start on August 25, at the Radom-Sadkow Airport, Poland and would continue till August 26.

    One PAF JF-17 and Super Mushshak aircraft would perform flying display, while another JF-17 aircraft would be put on static display.

    The spectacular JF-17 aerial display is considered to be the major attraction of the show and would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities and allow potential customers to assess its immense potential.
    https://arynews.tv/en/pafs-jf-17-thunder-perform-radom-air-show-poland/
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)